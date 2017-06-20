‘The Dark Tower’: New Evidence It Will Fail Comes From Stephen King Himself [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dustin Kemp and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Although Stephen King has claimed in the past to love the upcoming film adaptation of The Dark Tower, a recently leaked correspondence written by the author himself reveals he has some feelings apart from pure positivity for the movie. And although many King fans have already written off the Dark Tower film as a missed opportunity at capitalizing on what is often viewed as King’s best work, reading this correspondence might drain what little hope they were reserving.

The news came out in an IGN interview with The Dark Tower director Nikolas Arcel about the film, and Arcel was actually the one who brought it up after stating that he had allowed King to work with him at every step of the production by reading and commenting on each draft of the script.

“At one point he said, ‘I have some notes for script,'” Arcel recalled. “And he sent us a hard copy of the script, with hand-written notes. He was very polite and very respectful. It was always like, ‘Maybe Roland doesn’t talk so much here’… he was just like the groundskeeper of the characters.”

In other words, King recognized that Arcel really does not understand the characters from the movie. Or maybe he does understand them, but studio pressures have forced him to modify them in order to fit more traditional cinematic archetypes.

Arcel continued about the correspondence, though, and what he said about Stephen King’s actual reaction to The Dark Tower got even more grim.

“After he saw the film for the first time, [King wrote to me], ‘This is not exactly my novel.'”

King also allegedly wrote that Arcel’s film “is very much the spirit and the tone” of the book series and that Stephen is “very happy” with the final product, but that sounds like it could be a thin veneer of politeness veiling the true sentiment of the correspondence: the film is pretty much only an adaptation by name, and it does not tap into what makes the books enjoyable.

The road to the Dark Tower movie has been a pretty rocky one, with general hype for the film falling instead of rising in the year leading up to its release — the film will debut on August 4.

The falling anticipation for The Dark Tower is documented in depth in a previously published article by the Inquisitr, but I can say without doubt that I am far from the only Stephen King fan who is sorely disappointed in the movie before it has even come out. It seems the King of horror himself is part of that contingent, too.

In the interview, Arcel also confirmed with a smile that Susannah and Eddie Dean, two of the series’ four main human protagonists, are not going to be in the movie. Instead, he stressed, the film will spend a lot of time focusing on Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black and his evil vs good battle with Idris Elba’s gunslinger hero, Roland Deschain. Child actor Tom Taylor will also star as Roland’s apprentice, Jake Chambers.

So although it was already suspected, this interview confirms that the Dark Tower movie will be an adaptation only in the loosest sense of the term. King is known to endorse every film or TV project made from his work, regardless of how it ends up being received, and he is obviously trying to give off the impression he approves of Arcel’s project too. In fact,Stephen King said in a March interview with the Herald-Tribune that the movie is “terrific.”

His alleged correspondence with Arcel did not sound so hot, though.

Will the Dark Tower movie really be a bomb in theaters, or will it be a big surprise hit? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below!

Either way, Long Days and Pleasant Nights.

[Featured image by Sony Pictures]