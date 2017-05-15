The following article is entirely the opinion of Viraj Mahajan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Is Donald Trump’s impeachment possible due to the growing tension between Washington and Pyongyang? Well, the nuclear war tensions between North Korea and the United States were never this extreme. The fear of Kim Jong-un’s use of his nuclear weapons that may lead to alleged World War 3 is making everyone worry. There are many who are even considering replacing Trump just to avoid the conflict with the Korean Peninsula.

According to a recent survey, many voters are doubting Trump’s leadership on foreign policy. There are 40 percent of voters from the survey, who apparently think that Trump does not have the kind of effect that will trigger the nuclear war with North Korea. However, 39 percent of voters think that it would be Donald Trump and his actions against the hermit state that will start the World War 3.

Ever since Trump entered the office, many Democrats have opposed his actions. The firing of James Comey in the middle of an FBI investigation and his alleged collusion with the Russian government has raised several doubts about his leadership. When Barack Obama was the president, Donald Trump attacked his approach to foreign policies.

“The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy! So true. @foxandfriends,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s comment comes as North Korea has ratcheted up its rhetoric against the United States. North Korea’s vice foreign minister said his country is ready to go to nuclear war with the United States if that’s what Donald Trump wants. Earlier this week they conducted a ballistic missile test just to show their seriousness. Trump’s comments also follow his missile strike in Syria and the use of the second-largest non-nuclear bomb, dubbed the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump has also said that he believes China’s president has been putting pressure on North Korea as it pursues its nuclear weapons programs. In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, Trump said he won’t be happy if North Korea conducts a nuclear test and that he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t be happy either.

Asked if that means America will take military actions, Trump responded, “I don’t know. I mean, we’ll see.”

When asked about Korea’s failed missile tests, Trump said, “Perhaps they’re just not very good missiles. But eventually, he’ll have good missiles.”

Kim Jong-un reportedly said the United States would “not escape from the biggest disaster in the history” if it continued to attempt to provoke his regime.

Could President Trump Start A Nuclear War?

The President of the United States has one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals at his command. According to the reports, he carries the so-called Gold Codes on his person, printed on a credit-card sized piece of plastic nicknamed “the biscuit.”

If Trump is not in the White House, he will be accompanied by a military aide who carries the “nuclear football” — a briefcase containing a mobile hub linked to the defense system. If President Trump were to give the order to attack, no one can stop it — the military will simply confirm the codes and execute the said orders.

In his first TV interview as President, Trump said he would have no qualms about starting a nuclear strike. He told ABC’s David Muir, “When they explain what it represents and the kind of destruction that you’re talking about, it is a very sobering moment. It’s very, very, very scary in a sense.”

He added, “It’s not like, gee whizz, nobody has them. So, North Korea has nukes. Japan has a problem with that. I mean, they have a big problem with that. Maybe they would, in fact, be better off if they defend themselves from North Korea.”

Am I the Only One who is getting more and more scared that Trump Will Start a Nuclear War to Distract us from His pending Impeachment? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) May 13, 2017

Online Petition To Stop Trump From Using Nuclear Launch Codes:

Meanwhile, there is an online petition urging Donald Trump to not consider using his nuclear weapons if prompted by the enemy state. According to the petition, two members of Congress — Rep. Ted Lieu and Sen. Ed Markey, have proposed urgent legislation to prevent Donald Trump from starting a nuclear war without a declaration of war by Congress.

“While it should be inconceivable that any American president would conduct a nuclear first strike, President Trump’s past statements and erratic behavior make it imperative that we put checks and balances on nuclear launch authority. Only Congress can declare war, and that authority should apply to a nuclear first strike as well,” reads the petition.

After introducing a bill, Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017, Senator Markey insisted that “neither President Trump, nor any other president, should be allowed to use nuclear weapons except in response to a nuclear attack.”

Congressman Lieu added: “It is a frightening reality that the US now has a Commander-in-Chief who has demonstrated ignorance of the nuclear triad, stated his desire to be ‘unpredictable’ with nuclear weapons, and as President-elect was making sweeping statements about US nuclear policy over Twitter.”

@RoguePOTUSStaff If donald trump attacks N.Korea without a war authorization from congress that would be grounds for impeachment. — gary l. deaton (@garyldeaton) April 14, 2017

Donald Trump’s Removal From The Office Will Stop The Alleged World War 3?

If North Korea attacks the United States or its allies with its nuclear weaponry, Donald Trump may also use all the power in his hand to defend his country. That being said, after Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Congress added an amendment to the Constitution that mandates how the vice president’s office would be replaced in the event he becomes the acting president of the United States. The updated amendment also stipulates how a president could be stripped of power by Congress if he shows inability to lead the country.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment reads as:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice-President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Trump’s impeachment is only possible if he is found guilty of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” by a simple majority vote. Given the light of Trump’s actions against Syria and statements against North Korea, 51/39 spread voters from the above-mentioned survey think that Barack Obama had a better approach when it came to dealing with other nations. A 51/43 split of voters want Obama to replace Trump and get the control of the oval office.

That being said, if the alleged World War 3 breaks out between the United States and the North Korea, then America will be needing Donald Trump to take some strict actions. Based on his statements, he will try his best to resolve the conflict diplomatically and if things get out of hand, then the States will use their military. So, asking for his removal at this hour does not make any sense.

Do you think Donald Trump will break out the war with the North Korea? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Steve Helber/AP Images]