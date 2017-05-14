Why Booing Roman Reigns Won’t Make WWE Change Anything [Opinion]

This article isn’t directed at all of WWE’s fans, as there’s probably a good percentage of them who actually like Roman Reigns. It is, however, directed at all of the fans who have some weird hatred towards the ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and to the ones who think that booing him will force WWE to change something. Here’s a quick tip: it won’t.

The majority of the WWE audience booed John Cena for more than a decade, and what did that accomplish? Well, nothing really. You see, by booing someone, you’re showing WWE that you care, and you’re giving them a reason to keep a particular person, in this case Roman Reigns, in the exact same spot that he’s in.

A portion of the WWE audience has been calling for a Roman Reigns heel turn for several years now, which is one of the main reasons why he’s being booed at almost every show. In short, they’re trying to force WWE’s hand like they did in the Daniel Bryan situation three years ago, which was a completely different situation.

Before screaming about a Roman Reigns heel turn, the question you should ask is, what is WWE’s end goal with him? Because them wanting him to be the top guy doesn’t necessarily mean that they want him to be cheered. Sure, at one point that was probably the goal, and I’m sure they’d love it if the fans were willing to accept him now. However, they just view a reaction as a reaction, and how the reaction sounds doesn’t really matter, as long as it’s loud.

If WWE’s end goal with Roman Reigns is to get him cheered, then they should turn him heel, because after a one, or a two year heel run, the fans will probably be more willing to accept him, especially if he’s good in the role, which I think he would be. But, the end goal, at least right now, is to just have the fans be as loud as possible when Roman Reigns comes out, and whether or not he’s cheered or booed is completely irrelevant. In fact, there was proof of this on the post-WrestleMania Raw when Vince McMahon came out, and when the fans started chanting “ROMAN SUCKS!” at him, the WWE chairman responded by simply saying “okay, if that’s how you feel.” So it’s clear that they’re just looking for a reaction.

Some people claim that Reigns’ big push is evidence that Vince McMahon is out of touch, however, I’d argue the opposite. Just look at every other sport and its top stars — Tom Brady in the NFL, Steph Curry and LeBron James in the NBA, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey in the UFC, Floyd Mayweather in pro boxing — they’re all, at best, polarizing figures. They’re also, by far, the most successful people in their respective sports. So, saying that Vince is out of touch because he’s pushing a guy who isn’t getting a “babyface” reaction is completely ludicrous. I know “real sports” are somewhat different than WWE, however, the reality is, if people were indifferent towards all of the aforementioned athletes, none of them would be as popular, or as successful as they are today. Sure, they might still be great at what they do, but nobody would ever be interested in seeing them do it. But, because they’re polarizing figures, people love to watch what they do, even if they hate their guts.

Take Ronda Rousey for example — I never see or hear any of the fans say anything nice about her, but her last pay-per-view fight with Amanda Nunes did 1.1 million buys, so all of the hatred towards her clearly didn’t have a negative impact on her star power. In fact, it was just the opposite. If people don’t care, they won’t watch, it’s as simple as that.

The thing with Roman is, people obviously do care about him, because I don’t see people leaving the arena during his matches or segments. If you want change, remember this: indifference will force change, not hatred.

It’s hard to argue against the fact that Roman Reigns is the most successful full-timer WWE has. I’m aware that the “Roman haters” won’t agree with this, but you simply can’t argue the fact that, when he comes out, the arena is far more electric than it is for any other segment or match on the show.

The overall point here is this: if you’re one of those people who, for whatever reason, has a problem with Roman Reigns being WWE’s top guy, then instead of showing up to the arena and booing him, show up to the arena and don’t react at all when he comes out. Better yet, use the opportunity to take a bathroom break, or simply just leave the arena, because that will force WWE to make a change.

As you can probably tell, I’m a big fan of Roman Reigns, so I don’t have an issue with him being presented as WWE’s top guy. But, I am sick of hearing fans complain about him being the top guy. As much as you [the fans who are booing Roman Reigns at the arena] would hate to admit it, you’re the reason why he’s the top guy. So, if you want more of the same, keep on booing him, because it won’t change a single thing.

