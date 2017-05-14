Phil Jackson Believes Carmelo Anthony Should Be Playing For NBA Contender, Not New York Knicks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If Phil Jackson had it his way, he would trade New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony to an NBA contender. This offseason he may get his wish. Will Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to play for another team?

One of the biggest questions headed into the NBA offseason is, what will happen in New York between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony? The Knicks president and star have been at odds with each other for much of the time that Jackson has been with the team. NBA trade rumors started heating up regarding Anthony.

Because he is one of the few players who has a no-trade clause, Carmelo Anthony must approve any deal that he is involved in. In the days leading up to last February’s trade deadline, Anthony reportedly was only willing to approve a deal to a handful of teams.

Two of those teams were the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. According to The Vertical, the New York Knicks reached out to the Cavaliers, Clippers, and Boston Celtics about a Carmelo Anthony trade. The Knicks’ offers were either rebuffed by the respective teams or by Anthony’s reluctance to waive his no-trade clause.

One of the most prominent NBA trade rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline was a Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love swap. It had legs for about two weeks. The Cavaliers’ front office, according to Bleacher Report, denied the Knicks’ trade request of an Anthony for Love deal.

The NBA season came to a bitter end for the Knicks, as apathy began to heap over the franchise. At the end of the season Phil Jackson met with the New York media. He appeared bent on parting ways (courtesy of the NBA website) with Carmelo Anthony that day.

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship.”

Phil Jackson made it clear that he wants to trade Carmelo Anthony this offseason. One month has passed since Jackson made that declaration. He has reiterated his stance (courtesy of ESPN) once again during the annual NBA draft combine.

“We’d like him to have success. The opportunity is narrowing. We’d just like him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there. Hopefully, we’ll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion.”

Carmelo Anthony has more time to consider his trade options, something that he was not in the position to do last February. Also, Carmelo Anthony may have more suitors this time around. Teams who are looking to solidify themselves as contenders may be more open to trading for Anthony.

At the end of the day, it is on him to agree to a trade. It is unlikely that he would turn down a deal which would send him to the Cavaliers, but how about the Clippers, who are contemplating going all in to re-sign both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul?

Would a trade to the Miami Heat make Carmelo Anthony approve a deal? His addition could be the difference in making the Heat a playoff contender.

Another team that could benefit from a trade for Carmelo Anthony is the Houston Rockets. As for the Rockets, it would reunite Anthony with his former Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni. Anthony did have some struggles in D’Antoni’s system, but his mid-range game is a strong compliment to James Harden’s overall talent.

Expect for Phil Jackson to leave no stone unturned as he looks to deal Carmelo Anthony. Will the New York Knicks agree to a trade?

