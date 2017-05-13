Roseanne Barr Series Gets A Timely Reboot As Networks Seek To Better Portray Average Americans [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Roseanne Barr has often sought to be the voice of the working class and average Americans. Roseanne, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert are eager to portray the changes that have come about since the original show, Roseanne, aired from 1988 to 1997.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert, together with the original producers are offering to create eight episodes of Roseanne, and apparently, they have numerous offers on the once popular 1990s situation comedy.

Roseanne was golden for nine seasons, as Roseanne Connor and Dan, her motorcycle riding, beer drinking husband embodied the blue collar life. The show was controversial, but overall, executive producers, Roseanne Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford stayed fixated on the American working class reality.

Roseanne paid off in stellar ratings and Emmy Awards. Barr was nominated for four Emmys and won one while John Goodman was nominated for seven Emmys and won four Golden Globes, according to Variety. The show attracted over 16 million viewers according to Deadline.

Now, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert will again get a chance to portray America as it is, not as consumerism has wanted to portray it. The bonus is this time, Roseanne Barr will have the network’s full blessings from the start.

Roseanne is coming back as the trend moves away from unrealistic TV prosperity. Vanity Fair reports networks in the past decade or more have distanced themselves from economic realities that face middle American families.

“Perhaps. more importantly, the original Roseanne spoke to a segment of the nation that TV often ignores: ordinary, working-class middle Americans.”

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and company have made the series available at a time when networks are willing to set the record straight. Roseanne is the best vehicle to do that, according to Deadline.

“Roseanne remains a gold standard for its realistic portrayal of a working-class American family. It centered on the Conners, who lived, barely scraping by, in the fictional town of Lanford, IL. The revival comes as networks, and particularly ABC, are making a concerted effort to better reflect the lives of everyday Americans.”

ABC, Netflix, and possibly several other networks and streaming services are bidding on Roseanne with the fictional Conner family. Suddenly, for whatever reason, the networks are ready to portray the hardships of the working class poor.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Roseanne Barr Says She’ll Let Fans Know If There Will Be A ‘Roseanne’ Revival

John Goodman, Jeff Bridges, Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ‘Big Lebowski’ Dude Returns

John Goodman Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss, Explains Motivations Behind It

John Goodman Explains The Inspiration Behind His Dramatic Weight Loss

Roseanne Barr Says The Cast Of ‘Roseanne’ Want A Reboot Series, Will It Happen?

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert portrayed a situation that was realistic for the economy of the times. The Conners are one of the few TV families that don’t own a million dollar house and a gourmet kitchen with tens of thousands of dollars worth of expensive marble countertops and state of the art appliances.

It is strange how in TV land, these kinds of homes, and especially those beautiful kitchens seem to be standard issue, even for poor and struggling TV families. Is it product placement?

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, together with Sara Gilbert, will produce eight episodes initially for the first season. Fans can only hope there will be more for next season if those do well.

Will Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and company stay true to life in an era when even the Simpsons have increased their standard of living?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]