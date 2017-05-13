NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Open To Miami Heat Return [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chicago Bulls‘ guard Dwyane Wade reportedly still has Miami on his mind, and there is a possibility that he could return to the Miami Heat after he is done with the Bulls. The possibility of Wade going back to the Miami would likely close out his NBA playing career, if it were to happen.

So much uncertainty surrounds the Chicago Bulls, it could lead to a slew of offseason moves.

One of those moves could be the Bulls trading guard Jimmy Butler. What happens with Butler could lead to several different dominoes falling down. A trade could mean that Dwyane Wade is as good as gone.

Dwyane Wade has a decision to make at the end of next month. He has to either opt in or out of the second year of his contract. The Bulls are slated to pay Wade over $23 million next season, which is a better financial offer he will see at this stage of his career. It offers Wade a reason to stay in his Bulls’ contract. That he is from the Chicago area complicates things further.

The only team which may be willing to offer Wade close to what he would earn with the Bulls are The Miami Heat. It has long been rumored that Wade does not want to become journeyman player going from team to team in order to contend for championships.

Wade said it himself that he will not become a ring chaser. He is leaving all of his options open (courtesy of ESPN) when it comes to the possibility of rejoining NBA free agency.

“I’m in a good situation, whether there’s a lot of options or not. I’m in a very good situation to where as a player you can decide what you want to do. And I have a lot of money to decide whether I want to take it or not. It’s not a bad thing — because I’ve worked my butt off for it over my career. But no rush in my mind. I don’t have to think about that right now. I got at least a month before my mind starts going there. So I’m just going to get away and let my hair grow a little bit, get a tan.”

If Wade does walk away from the second year of his Chicago Bulls’ deal, there is a strong possibility that he could go back to the Miami Heat. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson is reporting that the Bulls’ star has not ruled out rejoining the Heat at some point in the future.

That could be the near future for Wade if he believes that he should opt out of his contract. The Heat would likely be one of the first teams reaching out to him if he becomes a free agent one year after leaving them for the Bulls.



Wade not playing for the Heat was an odd sight to see. Because it was the Bulls he joined, the switch of teams became easier to bear.

The Bulls would be better off if Dwyane Wade opted out of his contract. Even if the Bulls decided to build around Jimmy Butler, having an additional $23 million could go a long way. In a free agency market which will include possible Bulls’ targets Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, George Hill, and Danillo Gallinari.

It is possible that Wade could opt out of his deal with the Bulls in order for them to chase a big ticket free agent. He would then re-sign with the Bulls on a smaller money contract of perhaps two more seasons. After making the playoffs, the Bulls proved that they are one more player away from contending with the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls may not be able to unseat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they would be more competitive.

If Dwyane Wade chose to leave the Chicago Bulls, it could trigger a rebuilding project. That is what the Bulls probably should be doing, but again, there is so much uncertainty. Dwyane Wade could rejoin the Miami Heat if he does leave. And the Heat would embrace him with open arms, while the Bulls would be looking to start over perhaps.

