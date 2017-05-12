Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn: From ‘Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In’ And Walt Disney To ‘Snatched.’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were apparently made for each other. Though they never actually got married, they have been together for 34 years, since 1983.

Goldie Hawn, by 1983 was still best known for her work on the iconic Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. Even though Hawn was an Academy Award winning actress with 15 movies under her belt by 1983, Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In remained her most powerful mark on the world, at least in some ways.

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in was non-stop laughter for the audience. Laugh-In also defined the times from 1968 until 1973, better than any other symbol as explained in TV. Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In remains a heartfelt memory of a moment that had passed, despite everyone’s desire to hold on.

Kurt Russell by the time he met Goldie Hawn, also had a long and iconic career under his belt. As a child star, he had made his mark on the world quite young, with a string of Disney movies. Walt Disney’s last words were Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell recently told the Huffington Post that a few years after Walt Disney died, he was pulled into an office. A woman showed him a piece of paper with his name on it in Walt Disney’s writing.

“Do you know what that’s about?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t.'[She said], ‘Because he wrote something after it. But then he went back up and he wrote your name. That was the last thing he wrote.’ And I said, ‘Oh gee. I don’t know what it’s connected to.'”

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were important and tremendously iconic of an era, both separately and together. They were funny and heartwarming at the same time, and they were symbols for something greater than themselves in so many ways. Plus, they were both incredibly attractive in a most enduring way.

So Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been a touchstone holding the past to the present in a powerful way throughout the decades. What exactly was that life changing moment like when the iconic pair teamed up?

Goldie Hawn met Kurt Russell when she interviewed him for a role back in a film she was producing 1983. Goldie Hawn recently told The Sun her first impressions of Kurt Russell.

“I thought he was really fun. I liked him because he didn’t have any airs about him. He’s awfully good looking but he was just a regular guy. When I went over to do something he said, ‘I didn’t realize you had such a nice figure.'”

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn went on their first date in 1983. The evening started simply enough, but then things got really crazy.

Kurt Russell took Goldie Hawn to see a World War II movie and then went to the Playboy Club. Kurt Russell told Entertainment Tonight that after dinner, drinks, and a film, it became clear to both of them the “night wasn’t over yet,” so they went to a house Goldie was renovating in the area.

“We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in. We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like, ‘What?’ It was bizarre and weird.”

So essentially, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s first date was dinner and a movie followed by breaking and entering, hot steamy sex and a run in with the law. It is to their credit that there was a second date. For many people that could have been embarrassing, but not for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Now, Kurt Russell is definitely in his golden years at 66, but he’s still Goldie Hawn’s junior since she is 71. Hawn looks so much like she did on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In it is unimaginable that so much time has passed. It seems like only yesterday when looking into the faces of the still youthful-looking Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell could have changed the world but what they did was so much more important. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell remain timeless, and ageless icons of an evergreen era.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell brought a concept of timeless love and kept the spirit of 1970s fun alive.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]