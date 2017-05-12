Chris Soules Arrest: Is He Getting Special Treatment Just Because He’s Famous From ‘The Bachelor’? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chris Soules may have been known as the sweet farmer from Iowa who just wanted to find love, but these days, this former Bachelor star is known for other things. Soules made headlines a few weeks ago when he got into a fatal hit-and-run accident. Overnight, he went from the sweet farmer who didn’t want to live alone in Iowa to an alleged drunk driver who reportedly killed an elderly man riding a tractor. Despite being jailed for his crime after the arrest, he was supposedly allowed to go home. Afterward, Chris deleted all of his social media accounts and decided to go into hiding.

According to a new tweet, Chris Soules is now being judged on social media, and it sounds like some people are making fun of his arrest. And while people have plenty of things to say about Soules’ arrest, one has to wonder if he’s getting special treatment because he’s famous. After killing a man in a car accident, Chris was supposedly allowed to spend time at home. Plus, it took a while to charge him with a crime. Despite killing a man, his charge could land him behind bars for five years, which may not be justice if you ask the man’s family.

Chris Soules formally charged with "hit and run, resulting in death" https://t.co/gqFI4mnFDd pic.twitter.com/W2WQjguph6 — TV Guide (@TVGuide) May 9, 2017

“Can we stop making excuses for Chris Soules actions,” one person wrote in regard to Soules’ case.

Another person took a more humorous approach, tweeting, “Can we get Chris Soules to guest host? Safe to say he isn’t going anywhere for a while.”

Last week, Soules was officially charged in the fatal hit-and-run accident. He was charged by the Buchanan County prosecutors for a class D felony. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident even though his lawyers had argued that he stuck around to assist after the accident. His lawyers also revealed that Chris stuck around and offered “reasonable assistance” to Kenneth Mosher, the tractor driver who died in the accident.

But Chris’ case is interesting because he later refused to leave his home when the police showed up to talk to him. He had been cooperative on the phone, but he later made it difficult for police to assist him. And this caused some to speculate about his innocence. He could have been charged with driving under the influence, as prosecutors do believe he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. No word on whether police actually know how much he had been drinking that night or how drunk he was at the time the accident happened.

His defense attorney didn’t bring up the fact that Chris Soules is famous and that he was on The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars. Instead, his attorney tried to prove that Chris had done everything right. His attorney argued that he stayed at the scene of the accident and did nothing wrong. However, the judge didn’t accept the argument.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the judge determined that Chris Soules “did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident.”

Do you think Chris Soules got fair treatment based on the nature of the accident, or do you think he’s getting special treatment because he’s famous? Do you think he will end up going to jail for leaving Mosher behind, or do you think he will be able to pay to get out of his troubles?

