The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales character Jack Sparrow was all too familiar with the penalty for piracy. But Depp’s business managers at TMG don’t seem worried about penalties. They never worried about paying Johnny’s taxes or loans on time either, but they are certainly telling some tales.

The real Pirates of the Caribbean were hunted down and shot, or hanged, so in the end, they say Dead Men Tell No Tales. Punishments were rather harsh in those days, but actual crimes had to be committed. Pirates were hanged for robbing ships and stealing booty, not their spending habits.

Johnny Depp has felt that noose around his neck as he portrayed Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp’s character, Jack Sparrow narrowly escapes the gallows every time. Johnny Depp in real life doesn’t seem to escape much when it comes to crazy scandals though.

As Marilyn Manson says, Johnny Depp, that Jack Sparrow actor in Pirates of the Caribbean gets “crucified in the media,” but what happens to TMG? Johnny Depp has a lawsuit against them, but so far their counter-suit is getting all the press.

Marilyn Manson was actually speaking of Johnny Depp’s messy divorce being aired in the media several months ago according to this from the Inquisitr, but it seems that’s happening again. Sadly there isn’t even a beautiful blond starlet involved in this one, only talkative business managers with no concept of confidentiality or discretion.

The Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales phrase refers to killing someone to keep them quiet, but in the Pirates of the Caribbean, do Dead Men even stay dead?

Johnny Depp’s co-star Orlando Bloom is returning to Pirates of the Caribbean after having his heart removed. Salizar is back from the dead as well according to People.

Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will come to theaters on May 26. The film, known in other parts of the world as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, features the handsome Orlando Bloom, and a lengthy cameo from Keira Knightley as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann according to Digital Spy.

Orlando Bloom teased on the Graham Norton Show that there could be more Pirates of The Caribbean films after Dead Men Tell no Tales. Bloom is quoted in People.

“We’ll see [about the future]. There is room for more,”

Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, as Will Turner and Jack Sparrow, are united again in their quest not only for treasure but more often, just to stay alive. Fans should be grateful that Orlando Bloom’s character is alive again after literally losing his heart in a Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, brings characters once dead, back to life, as evidenced by Orlando Bloom’s appearance in the new movie.

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales could reportedly be in trouble according to The Hollywood Reporter. Disney executives fear that Johnny Depp’s “private struggles” could negatively impact the film.

“Six years have passed since the last Pirates installment earned more than $1 billion globally, and Depp’s most recent big-budget vehicle, Alice Through the Looking Glass, lost hundreds of millions of dollars for Disney; now it’s betting that the star’s private struggles won’t sink this movie, too.”

Johnny Depp fans are extremely pumped for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and they would like to see another movie from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after that as well, just as Orlando Bloom suggested. Will they get the chance to see Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Johnny Depp’s future career seem to depend on the success of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, more than ever before. Fans intend to flood theaters to make sure Johnny Depp continues in his role as Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean 4 grossed a billion dollars over the past six years and is still earning, according to Vanity Fair, so why do Disney executives doubt?

Johnny Depp fans are fully aware of the facts. Johnny Depp brought his cute fuzzy dogs to Australia with him, but that is the only thing he has done that was illegal. As for the rest, there is absolutely nothing wrong, immoral or illegal about spending one’s own money, even if one spends all of It, not that he likely has. Still, it was his to spend.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is what fans want to see, and the movie will likely bring his popularity to a peak of enthusiasm as it has every time. Johnny Depp might even win The Sexiest Man Alive again. After all, Johnny is a two-time winner, and when it comes to the public vote, Johnny Depp is usually a winner.

Pirates of the Caribbean is the only pirate movie franchise in decades and Jack Sparrow is one of the most beloved characters every to hit the silver screen. How could it possibly fail, even in this economy, Johnny Depp fans will turn out in droves to see Jack Sparrow in Dead Men Tell no Tales.

Johnny Depp is an amazing box office draw, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a movie that fans want to see.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images]