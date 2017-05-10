Thomas Gibson Fans At #NoHotchNoWatch Are Disappointed With ‘Criminal Minds’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Criminal Minds seems to be at war with Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch. Still, if CBS would put that aside long enough to listen, they might learn a lot about what these formerly avid fans wanted from them.

Although Thomas Gibson’s #GibsonArmy doesn’t watch their once favorite crime drama anymore, they do keep abreast of the ratings, the weekly plots and the casting changes. More viewers are joining the boycott all the time, but is anyone listening?

#NoHotchNoWatch is a goldmine of comments about what Thomas Gibson fans want from their television shows. Essentially they wanted more of the same qualities, plots and cast they had grown accustomed to for the past 11 seasons.

More ‘stuff’ crammed into episode to hide the horrible continuity of the show these days! #NoHotchNoWatch https://t.co/qqhCZdcnYX — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) May 10, 2017

@bnbreilly @Lizp3518 Sinking fast! Tried extra life guards, The Big Plan and now bringing ‘Mr FixIt’ back. The gaping hole in the ship is TG!! #NoHotchNoWatch — Rachel Brock (@rachel_brock46) May 10, 2017

No thank you! The Mismash of all the stupid things just doesn’t make sence! It’s c**p thrown at wall to see what sticks.#NoHotchNoWatchhttps://t.co/OXUErHU8AX — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) May 9, 2017

Since Thomas Gibson was fired from Criminal Minds his avid fans have been boycotting the show as reported by the Inquisitr. They are angry because of the way Thomas Gibson’s dismissal was handled, and for that matter that he was dismissed at all.

With Criminal Minds season finale airing tonight, the #GibsonArmy on #NoHotchNoWatch is already gearing up for Season 13. #NoHotchNoWatch isn’t going away over the summer, but they will hit CBS and ABC harder than ever next fall unless their demands are met.

Keep in Mind #NoHotchNoWatch will have all summer to organize for Season 13…. We are going NO WHERE! #GibsonArmy is Strong! https://t.co/Q0GTV7hRxE — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) May 10, 2017

@Lizp3518 @bnbreilly @Liliac2115 I won’t stop #NoHotchNoWatch until TG returns or CM cancelation. I’m hoping for TG’s return after a public apology from TPTB. — Lillian Solarz (@LillianLsolarz) April 28, 2017

Thomas Gibson was reportedly fired by CBS and ABC, who share an interest in Criminal Minds according to Deadline. CBS airs Criminal Minds in the United States but ABC has the international rights. Many at #NoHotchNoWatch are boycotting two entire networks, in addition to not watching Criminal Minds.

It is important to remember that #NoHotchNoWatch is made up of formerly avid fans of Criminal Minds who loved the show, largely because of Thomas Gibson, but also loved the other actors. These are, for the most part, not casual viewers.

Most #NoHotchNoWatch activists loved Criminal Minds like Trekkies loved Star Trek. If they had held a Criminal Minds version of Comic Con a year ago, these are the people who would have shown up in full costume with all the props.

Did Criminal Minds, CBS, and ABC calculate the impact firing Thomas Gibson would have on loyal fans? What they did was the emotional equivalent of Star Trek firing William Shatner. William Shatner had some issues with some of his fellow cast members according to the Mirror but no one would have tried to replace Captin Kirk.

After the first 11 seasons, Criminal Minds viewers knew what to expect. They knew the parameters of criminal investigation and profiling as explained in the show. Most of all though they felt secure with the cast.

Now Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch find that security in each other. Friendships have blossomed among the people who once watched Criminal Minds. They’ve not only organized they have bonded.

Main reason I joined #NoHotchNoWatch was to try & help counteract the BS smear campaign. In return I met some great friends in #Gibsonville — Elizabeth perry (@Lizp3518) May 9, 2017

The best part about #Gibsonville & #NoHotchNoWatch is we have fun, get to spend Wednesday nights together & talk about our favorite man.???? — Jeri Anderson???? (@IUredhead) May 9, 2017

Thomas Gibson fans at #No HotchNoWatch, continue and expand their boycott of Criminal Minds, ABC and CBS, and plan new heights of activism in the fall.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]