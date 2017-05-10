Lala Kent Music: Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Should Just Drop Reality Television [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Lala Kent announced a few months ago that she was leaving Vanderpump Rules behind. On the show, Lala told Lisa Vanderpump that she didn’t want to continue working at SUR because the other girls were being rude to her. They kept spreading rumors about her dating a married man and sending sexual videos to his phone, something that his wife had supposedly seen. However, Kent denied dating a married man and hinted she was dating someone famous instead. And that person was rumored to be a famous music producer.

According to a new Instagram post, Lala Kent is now revealing that more doors have opened for her after leaving Vanderpump Rules behind earlier this year. While Kent showed up to the reunion special to confront her co-stars over the rumors they kept spreading, she’s now moving on with her life. And it sounds like reality television isn’t in her future. Instead, Lala recently released her very own song, and this could be something her music-producer boyfriend has helped her with. Maybe music is one of the doors that has opened for her since leaving Vanderpump Rules behind.

“I’m sorry y’all, but I have to turn into a cheese ball, right quick. The last year has been tough for me. Not knowing my place, being unsure and afraid of the unknown. I now feel so happy and content. I know that one door has closed and even more have opened. All my love to the people who show me love on the day to day. It never goes unnoticed. When you feel defeated, remember I have your back. Most importantly remember you’re strong and you will always land on your feet. Alright, back to being badasses #GiveThemLala,” Lala Kent revealed on Instagram while sharing a quote.

“Sometimes we have to let go in order to welcome something new and even better,” read the quote that Kent shared on social media.

Of course, Vanderpump Rules probably wasn’t the worst thing for her to be a part of. She managed to create a public image for herself, and while she did come across as rude at first, she was essentially vindicated when Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney became the mean girls of the season. But Kent didn’t want to stick around to show viewers what else she was working on.

While filming Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent showed off her singing skills when James Kennedy wanted her to sing on one of his tracks. This was a song that viewers fell in love with, and they wanted to buy the song. Maybe Lala Kent realized that she could make a career out of singing. And maybe this is why she and Scheana Marie have become close friends since Vanderpump Rules wrapped. Scheana had her own songs as well and was working on releasing her own album a few years ago. Fans of the show may remember her song “Good as Gold.”

If more doors are indeed opening for her after leaving the reality television world behind, she should definitely just pursue a life away from the cameras. And if the music makes her happy, she should pursue a career in that. Surely, Scheana could give her some advice about how to release music and her music producer boyfriend could also help her out. Maybe writing and releasing music is her future, and if so, it would be the best decision to leave a show like Vanderpump Rules behind.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]