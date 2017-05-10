Harry Styles Can Fly And Walk On Water In The New ‘Sign Of The Times’ Video But What Does It Mean? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Harry Styles’ new “Sign of the Times” video is totally awesome, and it offered another view of Harry’s intentions with the song. “Sign of the Times” seems more than a little different since the official video came out. It has become more of a triumphant anthem, than a bittersweet ballad now with the video.

Harry Styles fans were at first perplexed by “Sign of the Times,” which seemed a bit ominous, and even apocalyptic. References to “the bullets” and a need to “get away,” in the lyrics of “Sign of the Times” seemed to foretell of an even darker time.

“Sign of the Times” had many Harry Styles fans guessing. The Mirror reported that some fans felt it was about World War III, while others after viewing the video, believed it reflected his feelings about going solo. For more discussion of What Hary Styles’ “Sign of the Times” means, see this from the Inquisitr.

Harry Styles revealed to The Rolling Stone exactly what he was thinking of as he wrote “Sign of the Times.”

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been in a hard time, and it’s not going to be the last time.”

Harry Styles prefaced the story of “Sign of the Times” in a meaningful way. After all, times are hard, especially for young people who lack the experience of life any other way. Many young people aren’t finding it easy to make a start in the world, but Harry made it plain the problems he is addressing aren’t political or governmental.

“Most of the stuff that hurts me about what’s going on at the moment is not politics, it’s fundamentals.”

Harry Styles tells a heart-wrenching story that inspired him to write “Sign of the Times.”

“The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication. The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.'”

Does Harry Styles feel a bit like this mother when he thinks of millions of One Direction fans or Directioners all over the world? After all, he touches their lives in a powerful way, but he can’t physically be with each of them in their day to day lives.

Harry Styles, like the mother in the story, can’t be with One Direction fans daily, to fend off bullies, help with homework, or ensure they get fed clothed and housed decently. Is this five-minute song Harry’s way of saying “go forth and conquer” to millions of his favorite little girls?

One Direction fans and younger people appear to be very important to Harry Styles. Styles is more than gracious when he poses for selfies with teens or gets down on one knee to talk to tiny fans. He really seems to care about these kids.

Does Harry Styles worry about the future for the sake of these young ones? Is “Sign of the Times” a sign Harry Styles is fretting about the tough times that could be ahead for them?

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Is Harry Styles New Song ‘Sign Of The Times’ A Song To Comfort A Heartbroken World? [Opinion]

Harry Styles ‘Sign Of The Times’ Video Features Singer Flying Majestically, Walking On Water

Harry Styles ‘Sign Of The Times’ Lyrics: Channeling David Bowie Or A Lack Of Direction? [Opinion]

One Direction’s Harry Styles Just Wanted To Be ‘Honest’ As He Released ‘Sign Of The Times’ [Opinion]

While Harry Styles’ inspiration for “Sign of the Times” is a sad story, and the lyrics are alarming, the “Sign of the Times” video gives it a transcendent spiritual quality. The expanses of sky, water, and land suggest taking a broader view of personal tragedies.

The “Sign of the Times” video lends a literal higher perspective of beauty, as well as reinforcing the idea that as the lyrics say, “It’ll be alright.”

Harry Styles new video transforms “Sign of the Times,” as Styles literally takes flight, perhaps pointing the way to miracles in life, as well as “bullets.”

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]