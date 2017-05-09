Kandi Burruss Should Sue Phaedra Parks: Why ‘RHOA’ Star Has Every Right To Ruin Phaedra’s Reputation [Opinion]

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss finally felt vindicated on Sunday night’s episode as the reunion special concluded on Bravo. For months, Kandi has revealed that she felt set up, as she kept hearing lies about herself from her co-stars. Kandi had no idea where they were coming from while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so when Porsha Williams said that Phaedra Parks was the one feeding her lies, everyone was shocked. And when Phaedra didn’t say anything to defend herself, it just confirmed to everyone that Parks had probably been behind the rumors.

Since viewers have followed Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss on her journey to find the source of the rumors, many were shocked to hear that Phaedra was behind them. And since Parks is a lawyer, some viewers believe that Kandi has every right to sue her former friend. It doesn’t help that Phaedra assisted Burruss’ former employee in a lawsuit against her on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Should Kandi go after her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star in court? Absolutely.

As Kandi Burruss pointed out several times on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a rumor about being a rapist can seriously ruin a reputation. It’s no secret that Burruss likes sex. She has a sex toy line and has been vocal about her sex life with her husband. Maybe Parks started the rumor in hopes of embarrassing her former friend and making her look bad, or perhaps she wanted to create more distance between Burruss and Porsha Williams. Regardless of her motive, the plan backfired. Now, she’s not friends with Williams and could face a lawsuit from Burruss. And Kandi could potentially lose thousands of dollars in business revenue because some people believe the rumor.

According to a new Bravo report, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss opened up about her feelings in regards to what she learned about her former friend. She was upset and disgusted by everything that went down this season. She should file a lawsuit against her former friend to prove a point: it’s not acceptable to spread lies for the sake of ratings.

“I was shocked, angry, disgusted… I could go on. Even with everything that had happened between me and Phaedra, I still didn’t think Phaedra would go so low as to tell someone that I wanted to drug them. Being an attorney, you would think she wouldn’t intentionally spread defamatory false statements about someone,” Kandi Burruss wrote on her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, pointing to Phaedra’s law career and the fact that she knows what a defamation case would do to her.

Kandi Burruss may have thought about a lawsuit, and one can imagine that she may pursue one if she starts losing money from her business ventures because of this rumor. Since this Real Housewives of Atlanta star takes her businesses very seriously, she shouldn’t hesitate to file a lawsuit against Parks if her finances are affected. While her former friend may defend herself, saying it was all said in fun, many of her discussions were filmed for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and could be used against her. And Kandi points out that Parks didn’t even show any remorse when she was confronted with the lie.

“The sad thing was that she didn’t even seem sorry for what she had done. I was thinking, ‘Damn, was there a reason to hate me this much?’ She already assisted Johnnie in helping him to meet an attorney to sue me, and now I find out she was spreading accusations that I want to drug people and take them home! This is too much. I’m so glad the truth finally came out and I’m glad to be able to move on from this. Thank you to everyone who remained #TeamKandi, especially when others were believing the lies,” Kandi Burruss explained on her Bravo blog, revealing she’s thankful that people are now seeing the truth for what it really is.

Do you think Kandi Burruss should sue The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks after spreading such a horrible lie about her?

