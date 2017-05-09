Green Bay Packers: Five Biggest Question Marks Heading Into Training Camp [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2017 NFL season as one of the top dogs in the NFC once again. Ever since their Super Bowl win back in 2011, they have been expected to follow with another. Unfortunately, Rodgers hasn’t had quite enough to even make it back to the big stage since that game.

Looking ahead at the 2017 season, Ted Thompson has done his best to put together a championship contender. He went out and was more aggressive in free agency than normal and also had a great draft.

Despite that fact, the Packers still have some question marks surrounding their championship hopes this season.

Every great team has had a weakness or two at the beginning of the season that someone had to fill. Whether that was a rookie, free agency pickup, or veteran stepping into a new role, those teams found someone to shore up the needs that they had. Green Bay will have to find players ready to step up and take the role that the team needs them to handle.

All of that being said, what five questions must the Green Bay Packers answer heading into NFL training camp?

Who Will Step Up at the Running Back Position?

Perhaps the biggest question the Packers must answer is who will step up at running back this season? Ty Montgomery is going to be the Week 1 starter, but the Packers did bring in rookies Jamaal Williams, Aaron Green, and Devante Mays. Montgomery may start Week 1, but is he capable of being an every-down starting running back long-term?

Is the Offensive Line Good Enough?

Green Bay has seen two cornerstones of their offensive line walk over the past two offseasons. Josh Sitton left for Chicago last year, while T.J. Lang signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The Packers need to give Rodgers time and keep him upright, and it will be interesting to see if the offensive line is good enough.

Which Wide Receiver Will Be No. 4?

Following Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams, which wide receiver will take over the No. 4 role? Trevor Davis, Malachi Dupre, Jeff Janis, and Geronimo Allison all appear to have a chance to win the job. At this point, Allison is a good bet, but it will be a good competition.

Did the Secondary Improve Enough?

Last season, Green Bay’s secondary was torched each and every week, especially with the season-ending concussion issues that Sam Shields had. Thompson added Kevin King and Josh Jones in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft to help deal with that issue. Green Bay also signed Davon House in free agency and can only hope that the issues have been fixed.

Is the Pass Rush Still Lethal Enough?

Julius Peppers may have been old and slower than he used to be, but he still added much-needed pass rushing for the Packers. Nick Perry re-signed with the Packers, which was a huge step in the right direction, and of course, Clay Matthews is still in town. That being said, the Packers need to hope that their pass rush can get to opposing quarterbacks, which was an issue last season at times.

Expect to see the Packers compete moving forward this coming season. They will be up against tough competition in the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, along with plenty of other teams, but are still one of the most powerful teams in the NFL. If these five questions are answered, Green Bay will be a very difficult team to beat.

