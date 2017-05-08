Martha Stewart’s One-Finger Salute To Trump Goes Viral – So Much For Etiquette 101? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Martha Stewart wasn’t demonstrating etiquette 101 when she appeared to flip off Donald Trump’s image in a portrait over the weekend. Martha Stewart posted a picture on her Instagram account standing between two huge portraits of Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg. She is flashing the peace sign to both portraits of these men, in what looks like a throw back to the 60’s-type of look.

While Stewart’s picture looked peaceful and serene standing in a gallery-like setting as she flashed the peace signs on her Instagram page, someplace else online someone posted Stewart flashing a peace sign and a half. That half of the peace sign happened to be pointed at Trump’s portrait.

The smile from her picture with the two fingers pointing at Trump was nothing like her facial expression while pointing her middle finger at his portrait. Her mouth is wide open and that smile spanned from ear-to-ear in the picture circulating online where she appears to be flipping the bird at Trump. Below is the Instagram picture of Stewart flashing both portraits the peace sign, which she posted herself online. This photo is followed by the Instagram picture where she gives Trump only one of those two fingers.

The picture above is fairly mundane with the guru of all household chores, crafts, hostess tips and proper etiquette, offering a generic peace sign to two very different, but iconic men, who are painted in portraits. Now this other picture is circulating online with Martha Stewart looking like she is enjoying herself much more than in the previous shot. In this picture below she gives Snoop Dogg the peace sign and the one finger salute to Donald Trump. For a grown woman, this looks a bit juvenile, one might say.

On Martha Stewart’s Instagram page she writes that she is on Randall’s Island in New York City at Freize New York, which is an art fair. Stewart, who was once very friendly with Trump in his The Apprentice days, had a falling out with the then real estate mogul.

According to CBS News, Trump enticed Stewart to do a show of The Apprentice of her own. At the same time Trump continued doing his show The Apprentice. As you might remember, Stewart’s show was a flop.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the draw to both The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice shows have always been Donald Trump. Without Trump, the show doesn’t have much of a chance.

This was seen more recently with Arnold Schwarzenegger hosting the show The Celebrity Apprentice, which he did when Trump was on the campaign trail. This too flopped and seemed to put bad blood between Trump and the former California Governor.

Stewart blamed Trump for her show’s failure because he had the two shows running at the same time. While Stewart blamed Trump, he blamed Stewart for the demise of her show. This occurred back in 2006, not too long after Stewart was released from prison. It could have been that Trump was trying to help Stewart make a come-back into the mainstream when he signed her up for the show.

Stewart wasn’t happy about the show’s failure saying, “Having two ‘Apprentices’ was as unfair to him as it was unfair to me. But Donald really wanted to stay on.”

Trump on the other hand said, “I wish she would be able to take responsibility for her failure.”

A bit of bad blood emerged between the two of them, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise when Stewart announced that her vote would go to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Martha Stewart was once considered a role model, but she blew that concept out of the water once she was given time in jail. Since her release in 2005, she’s worked her way back into the main stream, with people once again looking to her for ideas on everyday tasks and tips on proper etiquette. Needless to say her middle finger pointed in the direction of Trump’s image wasn’t the proper etiquette she has been known for, but maybe she’s changing her persona these days. Why talk if you can get your message in one simple gesture?

Trump’s critics will probably say she’s got the etiquette just right here, but Trump supporters, and probably some of his critics as well, are not going to see this as very Martha Stewart-like. Mashable suggests that “Martha Stewart made her feelings known standing between Trump and Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been spending a lot of time together filming their show for VH1, which is called, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. Mashable suggests that maybe Snoop’s been “rubbing off on Martha or maybe this is who she’s been all along?

It was the person who took the picture of Martha flipping the bird to Trump and giving the peace sign to Snoop that posted the picture to her Instagram account. Newlin Tillotson, who is an artist, took the photo and posted it on Instagram, but her account has since gone to a “Private” setting. Too late, the picture is out there for good. All it takes is a couple of seconds and boom, it lives in the catacombs of the Internet forever.

According to Mashable, Stewart made that pose while giving Trump the finger before moving on to the pose where she is flashing peace signs at both Trump and Snoop Dogg’s portraits. It wasn’t too long ago that Snoop released a music video in which he is standing with a gun pointed at a Donald Trump impersonator dressed up like a clown. The music video did a mock shooting, with the gun releasing a flag that said “Bang.”

It appears there are no excuses coming from Martha Stewart in regards to the picture that looks like she is flipping the bird to Trump’s portrait. Apparently this is one of her craft projects that doesn’t come with directions.

