‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Teaser Released: What Will Happen Next? Here Are Some Theories [Opinion]

The 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser is out and people are wondering: What happens next?

While it has been revealed that the hit Netflix Original series will be covering the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death, showrunners including pop singer Selena Gomez have yet to come out with details on what path the storyline is going to take.

In fact, even Jay Asher, the author of the 2007 best-selling novel the show was based in, has no idea how things will turn out during an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser came out.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” the best-selling novelist told the outlet, throwing in what might be the same questions we have after watching the show’s first season.

“I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter?”

At the time, Asher admitted that he had thought about the aftermath of the events in his novel and even pondered about making a sequel. But he didn’t which is why he is passing the baton to Netflix to reveal what happens next.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

Prior to the release of the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser, series creator Brian Yorkey have already talked about what to expect in the show’s follow up in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Hannah’s story isn’t over — she has parents who still don’t have the complete story.”

At the time, he talked about some of the characters (without really mentioning their names) with unfinished stories like the Bakers, Hannah’s rapist, that rapist’s surviving victim, and her admirer who failed to admit his true feelings for her.

But that’s just the tip of the ice berg. What people would like to know is the direction the plot show’s plotline is taking, particularly on the matter of the rapist who hasn’t been brought to justice by the end of Season 1.

With that said, here are some of our theories on what happens next based on the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser and what transpired in Season 1. Those who haven’t watched the show’s first season should be warned: detailed information about the show lie ahead.

The Bakers

During the course of the series, Hannah’s parents appeared miserably at a loss for what happened to their daughter. They didn’t expect her to commit suicide as she usually appeared to them as cheerful and happy.

Now that they have a copy of the tapes she left, there seems to be a good chance that they will bring justice to the people that pushed their daughter to her death, especially since they have already suing Liberty High School for her suicide.

With that said, there is a high probability that they will be filing another lawsuit—a criminal case this time around—especially if Tony included the 14th tape (Tape 7, Side B) courtesy of Clay in the collection of audio files he gave them.

The Rapist

After watching the last two episodes of the show, I can honestly say that I have had sleepless nights because of the graphic scenes portraying how Hannah was raped by Bryce Walker. It wasn’t very violent but it was eerily disturbing to watch another girl suffer under the hands of the same man who assaulted her friend.

Granted, Hannah’s choice to go to his house even after witnessing his evilest moments and the fact that she hadn’t made a run for it when he was approaching her in the Jacuzzi was quite stupid, there is no excuse for rape.

“If we left these 13 episodes out in the world with [the rapist] not being brought to justice … it’d be incredibly dissatisfying to me,” Yorkey told The Times.

It would be a huge problem for the showrunners if the rapist wasn’t brought to justice and I am 99 percent sure that this will happen in the next instalment of the show especially after the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser featured Bryce’s house.

On top of that, the Bakers want justice, Clay managed to get his confession, and the next item in this article may need justice on her path to recovery.

The Surviving Victim

As Jay Asher’s readers and those who watched the Netflix series would know, Hannah Baker’s rapist has a surviving victim who seem to have started her path to recovery.

By the end of 13 Reasons Why, Jessica Davis finally realizes that she was indeed raped, just as Hannah said in the tapes, while she was drunk during the party at her house. She is finally done convincing herself that she’s fine.

In fact, she asked Clay not to burn the tapes when he gave her a choice of destroying the evidence of what happened to her that night. While Jessica is still hesitant as proven by how she denied any knowledge of the existence of the tapes, there is a good chance that she will push through with since she already began talking to her father about it.

Remember, Jessica’s dad is from the military and have promised to do something if anyone hurt her.

Aside from that, some of the people who used to cover up Jessica’s rape seem to have had a change of heart especially her beau, Justin Foley, who might finally turn against Bryce.

Clay Jensen

While Clay’s story may seem like it was already concluded in Season 1, I feel like he should still be included in the next season considering that he was the one and only person who didn’t deserve to be in the tapes.

Clay’s only fault was not telling Hannah he loved her but maybe that is the exact reason why she gave up and killed herself, and the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 teaser showcased the Crestmont where he and Hannah used to work together which may be a sign that he will still be central to the follow up story.

Since Season 2 will be all about the tapes’ revelation and the characters’ path to recovery, there is a good chance that Clay’s journey will be to help the other 12 people in the tapes get what they deserve for causing Hannah’s death.

Do you agree with these theories? Share with us your thoughts via the comments section below.

