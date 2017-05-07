’13 Reasons Why’ Extended for Season 2 But I Don’t Think It Should Be. Here’s Why. [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ester Antonio and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Most of us loved Netflix’s fresh, new series 13 Reasons Why, a flick based on a novel written by Jay Asher.

By now, most of us have geeked out on how amazing the show was or how these characters fit in in our lives. 13 Reasons Why has been an unusual, uncomfortable and telling series which also received mixed reviews. Though it was highly praised by the critics, some argue that it has ramifications since it is glorifying the act of suicide.

Disclaimer: If you are watching 13 Reasons Why and you may have suicidal tendencies, you may want to watch it with at least 1 person you trust or you can call 1-800-273-8255.

It was a hot chocolate friendship.

However, we are not going to talk about the pros and cons of watching the series. We are here because there’s another season in Netflix. Netflix is this unorthodox entertainment company that tries to defy odds by choosing and producing content that’s “different” than what we usually see on TV. Thus, the success of Stranger Things, House of Cards and Crown. Though for some other series, I would have demanded for a follow-up season right away, I do not believe 13 Reasons Why should have one.

In the novel, Asher wrote that Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) lived and failed on the suicide attempt. Since the producers have chosen another path, Asher could not, in any way, continue on the characters he brought to live. But, even Asher wanted it that way. He said that he wanted to see how Netflix would be able to grow the characters on TV.



In Asher’s version, Hannah Baker would be able to go back to school and deal with the bullies she had. But, that’s not the case in the series. Hannah died and Alex Standall has attempted his own suicide. Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) spoke with his childhood pal again and they went on to a road trip with Tony, trying to leave all the bad behind.

The story ended with the tragedy of Hannah. She even had this popular line where she says this is her final hurrah and that she does not want any more requests.

The main reason why the show was created in the first place was to tell a story—to teach every one of us that depression and suicide happens to the people who are near us. It is not some random selection and it is something that we should all be working towards to.

Closing the show with that final scene felt like the lesson was finished and it is now up to all of us to fix the problem in the real world. It is now time to stop binging on Netflix and call up a couple of people whom we may think have these kinds of tendencies.

Where it all started.

Others say that 13 Reasons Why deserve a second season because it has a lot of open-ended scenes. There are so many questions like, “What happened to Alex?” “Will Bryce be caught?” “What will Mr. Jamie Garrison do now that he has Hannah’s tapes?”

These may be interesting plots to follow through, but if they move forward with Season 2, which they are, they will defy the main purpose of creating the series in the first place.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 will now be a soap opera that will somehow feel like “every other show on earth.” Dylan will be the protagonists and you have the bad and semi-bad guys who are trying to change.

Everything was better before.

However, what we are forgetting is the fact that great stories should have great endings as well. That is what they have achieved with Season 1. I hope they just leave it at that and let us dwell on the lesson who is Hannah Baker.

Hello, boys and girls. Hannah Baker here. Live and in stereo. No return engagements. No encore. And this time, absolutely no requests.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Feature Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images]