Bill Maher’s Incest Joke About Donald And Ivanka Trump Infuriates The Masses [Opinion]

What Bill Maher said on his show Friday night was so disgusting that even the critics of Trump were mortified. Maher made an incestuous joke regarding Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, and it repulsed the masses. People are furious after Friday night on the HBO series Real Time With Bill Maher, the talk show host went way too far trying to get a laugh at the expense of the president and his daughter. This incestuous Donald-Ivanka Trump joke was so vile that it wouldn’t be surprising to see his ratings plummet.

Maher was speaking about Ivanka Trump with Gabriel Sherman, who is a reporter from the New York Times. Maher started off by saying that he thought Ivanka was going to be Trump’s “saving grace,” as she was attempting to “humanize” her father. The Blaze writes that her attempts “only lead him to believe that deviant sexual behavior is going on behind closed doors,” which is what Maher conveyed.

If this wasn’t bad enough, Maher described a scene of Ivanka approaching Trump in his bedroom. What Maher said was horrendous, it was a description that would curl your toes. He said,

“A lot of us thought: Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.” He then went on to say “When he’s about to f**kin’ nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and, you know, —’Daddy, Daddy,'” and mimicked Ivanka pleasuring her father with a lewd hand gesture. “‘Don’t do it, Daddy,'” he said, mocking Ivanka.

It was apparent that this made Maher’s quest Sherman uncomfortable. The man looked embarrassed to be sitting there with Maher as he said these words. Maher also made that hand gesture, so there was no mistaking where he was going with this. Sherman told Maher that he doesn’t see Ivanka that way and then Maher’s guest did his best to “steer the conversation directly away from its nefarious indications,” reports The Blaze.

Maher was relentless and wouldn’t stop with the incestuous references, despite Sherman’s attempt to get as far away from that subject as he could. He told Maher that Ivanka is giving it her all, but Trump doesn’t listen to anyone and that includes his family members, the New York Times reporter said to Maher. Despite Sherman’s attempt to detour Maher, he wasn’t about to stop. Mayer then said,

“Be nice to Ivanka, she’s our only hope — because she seems like she actually knows rationality, but she’s [Trump’s] kid, and she’s the only one who can get to him, and you know he loves her. If he’s going to do something nutty, we’re going to depend on Ivanka going into that bedroom.”

He continued to mimic Ivanka again saying, “Daddy, you have to apologize for that tweet where you called Angela Merkela a ‘c**t.’ You have to apologize, Daddy!” This didn’t fly with Sherman, which was evident yet again by his uneasiness and attempts to detour Maher from this line of talk. The social media world was furious, with the word “disgusting” showing up more often than not on Twitter, on Facebook, and in the many different comments left on articles reporting this horrendous act on Maher’s part.

This wasn’t funny, it was far from funny. Maher was so crude and crass that he might have topped every vile thing said about Trump and his family since Trump opened up his campaign for the White House.

Many people turned his repulsive words around and saw it a reflection of the man saying them, like a reporter from Mediate. com. “Lewd jokes are a waste of time and say much worse about the men telling them,” according to Lindsey Ellefson from Mediate.com.

What Maher said was vile and vulgar and how HBO would let him get away with this is astonishing to the masses. Even some of Maher’s fans kicked in and they too condemned what he said. People took to the social media sites to advocate a complaint be signed with the FCC online, like the Twitter user, Heather Jones below.

People were peeved, some even beyond peeved, at what they heard on Maher’s HBO show Friday night. Many of the tweets that shareed just how upset people were once getting wind of Maher’s joke of incest contained the words “repulsive,” “vile,” “vulgar,” “over the line,” “disgusting,” and the list goes on.

Even people who find Maher “talented” and “smart” couldn’t get over what he said about Donald and Ivanka Trump on his show. David Shuster posted his thoughts by first conveying his admiration for Maher, but once that was said, he pointed out that the incest joke was inappropriate. His tweet is seen below.

Kevin Kamen notes in the tweet below that Maher is “deranged.” This Twitter users believes Maher demonstrated the evidence of just how deranged he really is by being able to think up something so disturbing.

