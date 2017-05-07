Zakk Wilde Balancing Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath And Solo Work [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Zakk Wilde has been rehired by Ozzy Osbourne bringing him full circle back to where he started. Zakk is quick to say he owes a lot to Ozzy who discovered Wilde in 1987.

Zakk Wilde is quoted in Loudwire, saying working with Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is “pretty mind-blowing.”

“Well, I’m without a doubt truly blessed to have Ozzy in my life and then have Ozzy to take me from working at a gas station when I’m 19, 20 years old. It’s the biggest platform you can have, I mean Saint Rhoads started that way. And then being a huge fan of Jake [E. Lee] and obviously Tony Iommi ’cause I’m a huge [Black] Sabbath freako.”

Zakk Wilde has had a very prolific career, as a guitarist with Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, and Zakk Sabbath. Zakk Wilde has also found time to create some amazing solo music.

Zakk Wilde will be touring with Zakk Sabbath and as they promote their 25 minute EP “War Pigs” in May and June according to Guitar World. Then Zakk will go on tour with Ozzy Osbourne. After that tour, Zakk Wilde could be on Ozzy Osbourne’s next album.

Zakk Wilde was the lead guitarist on eight Ozzy Osbourne albums, and will likely play on a ninth in 2018 or 2019. Zakk Wilde is featured on No Rest for the Wicked, Just Say Ozzy, No More Tears, Live & Loud, Ozzmosis, Down to Earth, Live at Budokan, and Black Rain. Ozzy Osbourne has produced a total of 11 albums, under the name Ozzy Osbourne, and ten albums with Black Sabbath.

Zakk Wilde’s Black Label Society produced 13 albums. Zakk Wilde is the front man for The Black Label Society in addition to serving as the lead guitarist. Wilde has also produced two solo albums, Book of Shadows and Book of Shadows II. Wilde also produced an amazing southern rock Album called Pride and Glory in 1994.

Ozzy Osbourne really did rescue Zakk Wilde from a gas station in New Jersey. Zakk Wilde sent Ozzy Osbourne a demo tape in 1987, Ozzy Osbourne hired Zakk Wilde in the same year, and the rest is history.

Listening to The Black Label Society it is really hard to imagine that Zakk Wilde is from New Jersey. Most would suspect Georgia or Alabama from Zakk Wilde’s singing voice and sound which is an exquisitely southern rock when he is playing for The Black Label Society.

Zakk Wilde, now 50-years-old, looks at least 20 years younger than his actual age, and moves like he is about 30 years younger. It is hard to imagine that this man has seen half a century, but his experience with a guitar becomes quite clear in the quality of Wilde’s music.

b

Zakk Wilde’s versatility alone is enough to strike awe in fellow guitarists. To play for Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and then create something like The Black Label Society’s “Fire It Up” or “Suicide Messiah,” with the hard southern rock metal sound, is amazing.

Zakk Wilde acknowledges that a lot was made of a perceived shift is his work toward a more mellow sound in his solo work in Book of Shadows II. Wilde is quoted in Gig City.

“I’ve always loved the mellow stuff as much as I love the heavy stuff. I love Led Zeppelin when they’re doing Black Dog, but I love it when they do Going to California as well. With Oz, we’d do No More Tears, Miracle Man, but we’d do Mama I’m Coming Home, Road to Nowhere, Time After Time, stuff like that. The mellow stuff’s always been around there. To me, it’s the same thing. It’s not a shift or anything like that. It’s just music.”

Ozzy Osbourne represents a sort of home turf feeling for Zakk Wilde, as quoted in Gig City. Zakk Wilde will always admire and appreciate his mentor Ozzy Osbourne.

“[Ozzy Osbourne] will always be my home away from home. When you do your own thing, it’s almost like you move out of your parents’ house, you got your own little apartment, it’s yours, that’s the whole thing: It’s just freedom. Not that I didn’t have all the freedom in the world when I was playing with Oz, ’cause I did. I was the guitarist. I played what I wanted to play.”

Zakk Wilde is known for his tremendous work ethic. With a career discography of 25 albums, not to mention several more guest spots on various albums, it would be hard to deny that Zakk Wilde is a hard worker. Zakk is quoted on Loudwire.

“I think you’ll keep working hard. If you have a work ethic and it’s in you, nothing is going to make that go away because you’re driven. Driven people don’t need motivation and driven people won’t change.”

Zakk Wilde and of course Ozzy Osbourne as well, believe in metal music and they believe that the music business is what one makes of it. Zakk Wilde is a firm believer in playing the music one wants to play, promoting the music, and letting the chips fall.

Zakk Wilde is quoted in Gig City explaining that complaints about the music business are overstated. There is still room for hard working metal musicians.

“The bottom line is that if Alice in Chains or Soundgarden came out today, they would be just as impressive as they were when they came out when they did – and they’re doing what they want to do. You have to hit it as hard as you can, get on the road and promote your band, that’s how you do it. You can still have a career playing the music you want to play.”

Zakk Wilde doesn’t change for anyone, any more than Ozzy Osbourne does. Zakk Wilde helped keep Southern rock alive, even if he is from New Jersey, for over two decades with The Black Label Society and the short-lived band Pride and Glory.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ozzy Osbourne Summer Tour With Zakk Wilde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman

Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp, And Ozzy Osbourne: Is There A Future For Shock Rock?

Ozzy Osbourne A Survivor And Rebel To The End, The Black Sabbath Frontman Cheats Death Regularly: Kelly, Jack, And Sharon Have Seen A Lot

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ Is Back On Track With Sharon Osbourne And A New Solo Album In The Works

Who Will Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne Pass The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ Crown To? Is The Crazy Train Really Over?

Why One Direction Needs A Little Ozzy Osbourne To Handle Simon Cowell, Media And Trolls: Too Much Shade Being Thrown

Ozzy Osbourne: The Early Days Of Black Sabbath And Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister

Zakk Wilde is now going on tour with Ozzy Osbourne, but he hasn’t dissolved The Black Label Society to do it. The hard working guitar player can do it all and always has. Zakk Wilde, like Ozzy Osbourne, plays the music he loves and finds there is always a demand for it.

Zakk Wilde and Ozzy Osbourne will be playing the heavy metal music they love together on tour soon.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]