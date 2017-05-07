The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

When it comes to Daenerys’ fight for the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones Season 7, one of her greatest assets is Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Tyrion’s support is one of the key reasons Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) seems so unbeatable. But is Daenerys who Tyrion should be supporting and if he finds a better contender for the Iron Throne will he switch sides in Game of Thrones Season 7?

If you believe Tyrion is wise and correct most of the time, then his ringing endorsement of Daenerys throws a wrench in theories that anyone else will ascend to the Iron Throne. If you support Jon Snow (Kit Harington) eventually ending up on the Iron Throne, this is where things get especially thorny.

The strongest reason to doubt his potential ascent is that Tyrion and Varys for that matter, are so adamantly supportive of Daenerys’ claim to the Iron Throne. At least they have been. Could that change in Game of Thrones Season 7? Let’s discuss the theories that could make it so.

What does Tyrion’s endorsement mean for Game of Thrones Season 7?

Of all the characters on Game of Thrones, Tyrion has been the eye to it all. As a Game of Thrones character who has traveled the Seven Kingdoms and arguably met the most characters. He has also had close relationships with the current crop of top contenders to rule the Seven Kingdoms; Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Cersei. It’s thanks to all of this that Tyrion is one of the most well-equipped and knowledgeable characters to decide the fate of the Iron Throne.

Does Tyrion’s current stance on Daenerys make her foolproof on Game of Thrones?

While Tyrion is wise, we have to acknowledge that Tyrion has not always been a reliable judge of character on Game of Thrones. The greatest indication of that came in the form of Shae, who Tyrion catastrophically misjudged. Is he similarly misjudging Daenerys?

Does anyone else on Game of Thrones have a shot at the Iron Throne without Tyrion’s support?

If your favorite contender for the Iron Throne does not have Tyrion in their corner, their claim might be in jeopardy. Tyrion could theoretically switch sides if he and Daenerys have a falling out. Or he is presented with a more appealing alternative. Could Tyrion’s support of Daenerys take a hit in Game of Thrones Season 7?

As the Mother of Dragons’ efforts to take the Iron Throne kick into high gear in Game of Thrones Season 7 her bloodlust is likely to surface. So how will Tyrion handle it, when and if it does? Will he still be supportive of Daenerys when Game of Thrones Season 7 ends?

Why is Tyrion supporting Daenerys, at all?

For one she is not Cersei and Daenerys is one of the only other games in town. As of Game of Thrones Season 7, there is no one else capable of challenging Cersei’s claim. Or at least Tyrion thinks so at the end of Game of Thrones Season 6.

At some point in Game of Thrones Season 7, Tryion is going to learn that Jon Snow is the King in the North and everyone on Game of Thrones is apt to eventually learn that Jon is more than likely the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen. That information makes Jon Snow the first in line to the Iron Throne. These facts could be major game-changers for Tyrion.

How could Jon Snow impact Daenerys’ plans for the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Without even learning Jon Snow’s true identity, his being a King in Game of Thrones Season 7 makes him a contender for the Iron Throne. This is unlikely to be lost on Tyrion or Daenerys for that matter.

The greatest difference between Jon Snow and Daenerys is that unlike Daenerys, Jon Snow is reluctant to power. He would probably be even more reluctant to take the Iron Throne.

That being said he will take power when it is clear he needs to. If Daenerys were to be deemed incapable of the task, it is possible that Tyrion would support Jon Snow taking her place.

As of Game of Thrones Season 6, Jon Snow has no designs on the Iron Throne. He just wants to rule the North, which is his homeland. Will that change if he learns his true heritage in Game of Thrones Season 7? Or will the way Daenerys plots her path to power cause him to rethink her sitting on the Iron Throne? Will he want to do something to stop her in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Tyrion and his thoughts on this in Game of Thrones Season 7 could have a major impact on Game of Thrones going forward. When Tryion first met and got to know Jon during the early episodes of Game of Thrones, he and everyone else believed Jon was the illegitimate son of Ned Stark. Making Jon’s course in life very restricted.

Tyrion could have probably never imagined that Jon would become a king, let alone a contender for the Iron Throne. Jon Snow’s unprecedented rise will certainly not be lost on Tyrion. Will this information change Tyrion’s current stance?

Will Tyrion switch sides in Game of Thrones Season 7 when he learns he has another, more viable option?

The fact is there are already a few dents in Tyrion and Daenerys’ partnership. Tryion has always had trouble with Daenerys’ tendency to rush into aggressive military action, as opposed to attempting diplomacy first.

If Tryion switched to support Jon, he would not have that problem. Jon is a warrior, not a war monger. He does the job when it has to be done. Not any time before or after.

Just look at the huge difference between the way Jon and Daenerys have handled executions on Game of Thrones. Jon mercy killed Mance Rayder, the ‘King-Beyond-the-Wall,’ so he would not die by burning to death.

In contrast, Daenerys took unmistakable pleasure in murdering the Khals by setting them on fire and watching them burn to death in Game of Thrones Season 6.

Also, consider when Jon executed his murderers in Game of Thrones Season 6. He did so somberly, deriving no pleasure from this act of justice. It had to be done, and he did it. Jon did not do it with glee or spite. He carried it out with a dignified humanity that speaks to his performance as a disciplined leader.

Daenerys has never carried out an order with such restraint. She does not even try to act as though she is a little conflicted by it. She is brutal and she likes it.

Why Tyrion could switch sides in Game of Thrones Season 7

Tyrion has said he wants peace, and Daenerys is offering tyranny. According to Winter is Coming, in the original script for the Game of Thrones Season 6 episode ‘Battle of the Bastards,’ Daenerys is described as considering her reign as “tyranny.”

Is that the kind of person Tyrion will really want in power in Game of Thrones Season 7? Could Tyrion support a tyrannical regime? How is Daenerys’ strategy any better than the tyrannical thinking of his sister Cersei? They may want different things for the realm, but they both plan to evoke it using tyranny.

The Seven Kingdoms already had a tyrant for a leader. That tyrant was Daenerys’ father ‘The Mad King.’ Is Game of Thrones history about to repeat itself?

Game of Thrones Season 7 will likely test the bond between Tyrion and Daenerys. With Jon Snow entering Game of Thrones Season 7 as the King in the North, Tyrion is bound to realize that Daenerys might not be the only one capable of deposing Cersei. Who will he choose? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/Macall B. Polay/HBO]