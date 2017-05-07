Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: Why Is The Former One Direction Singer So Controversial? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik, the handsome talented beau of Gigi Hadid, is often the target of bad press. Zayn doesn’t seem to have the protective shield of One Direction fame, enjoyed by Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.

One Direction fans, sometimes called Directioners, can be fiercely protective, but sadly Zayn Malik gets slammed in the media on a regular basis. This is despite his association with One Direction, and his media darling girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the sweetest couples ever, but somehow, the press finds it easier to criticize Zayn even in that. Z not only has anxiety, he is phobic, and so Gigi Hadid decided to treat his phobias.

Gigi Hadid took Zayn Malik out in a row boat. Gigi Hadid pushing the little boat out by herself, allowing Z to sit in the boat and just relax. The press had a field day because Zayn Malik let Gigi Hadid push the boat out and Gigi did most of the rowing. See this story from the Inquisitr.

When Zayn Malik gets criticized there is not the usual fierce outcry from One Direction fans that would be heard if Harry Styles, Liam Payne or Niall Horan received a critique.

Gigi Hadid’s beau Zayn Malik sometimes seems to be the most misunderstood man on the planet. Why can’t he speak or tweet without all this disrespect? Still, when Malik doesn’t tweet then he’s ignoring someone’s birthday, or shunning someone. Z can’t seem to win.

One Direction fans and Zayn Malik’s fans themselves sometimes challenge him, as was the case most recently when his mom’s friend got cancer and he merely linked her Go Fund Me page on Twitter. One Direction fans got irate, saying he should pay for her treatment, not ask them. Z’s cancer-stricken “aunt,” said she wasn’t asking Z for money. She is quoted in the Metro.

“I asked my ‘nephew’ Zayn Malik to drum up some publicity for me, by way of highlighting my page and illness via Twitter, ‘This has had an adverse effect for him as the spiteful trolls are attacking him for his kindness. Never, ever would I ask him for financial help in any way, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. My request was for him to enlighten the public of my sad plight and he did exactly as I asked.”

Zayn Malik’s comments are often labeled “slamming” and “shade.” The former One Direction singer is often reported to be jealous, competitive and basically petty when there is really no evidence of this sort of attitude in anything Z says.

Gigi Hadid, who is considered a wise woman by those who know her, stands by Zayn Malik with complete devotion. Is Gigi Hadid wrong to be so supportive of One Direction’s so-called bad boy? Is Malik somehow the bad guy?

Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik defended himself back in February, amid an anxiety attack, according to The Daily Mail. It seems someone suggested perhaps music wasn’t Z’s thing, and perhaps he should “try something else.” Despite One Direction’s amazing success someone presumed to tell Z he was in the wrong line of work.

Zayn Malik tweeted in his own defense.

“I recall someone saying to me a while back music wasn’t my thing and maybe I should try something else… I guess we’re all good at doing things we shouldn’t…”

How could anyone who has heard Zayn Malik’s album Mind of Mine think he isn’t cut out to be a musician? Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend is among the most talented members of One Direction, and he’s definitely any other One Direction member’s equal.

One Direction was reportedly the most popular band since The Beatles according to all measures. Things like album sales and numbers of fans, and the unending need for more pictures, more memorabilia, more articles about these guys proves that One Direction enjoys extreme popularity, and Zayn Malik enjoys a huge fan base, so why is it OK to endlessly write negative things about Z.

Gigi Hadid’s beau Zayn Malik suffers from anxiety that goes back to his One Direction days. Cast as mysterious, and even a bad boy, Z was just painfully shy. Sadly, sometimes it seems the shy child got picked on a lot. Z has been picked on in the press.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a wonderful relationship. Why can’t people be happy for them, rather than speculate on his breakup with Perrie Edwards of Little Mix? That was years ago? It seems likely that some fans were turned off by his breakup with Perrie, but why are they still holding a grudge?

Zayn Malik left One Direction because he was sick, suffering from exhaustion and an eating disorder. He did not, however, break up One Direction. Harry Styles confided recently that it was actually Styles himself who suggested the One Direction hiatus months before Malik left One Direction. Read more on the reason for the One Direction hiatus from the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik has a successful solo career. After leaving One Direction he rested at home with his parents for quite a while, but then felt the need to create again. His first album was amazing, and he is now reportedly working on another one.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Gigi Hadid Gets Zayn Malik In Hot Water Over Canoe Ride, But Don’t Be Too Hard On Poor Zayn

Harry Styles Explains Why The One Direction Hiatus Wasn’t About Zayn Malik [Opinion]

One Direction’s Unlikely Fraternity: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis, And Niall [Opinion]

One Direction’s Harry Styles And Zayn Malik: Could This Friendship Be Rekindled? Z’s Sweet Gigi Hadid Style Gesture Could Open Dialog

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, One Direction Fans And Skai Jackson: What Is Love?

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid And Mel C Of The Spice Girls On Dealing With Fame

Gigi Hadid Remains Supportive As Zayn Malik’s Anxiety Is Increasing: The Former One Direction Singer Pushes Back Tour Dates To 2017

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Love Life? Former One Direction Member Zayn Is A True Gentleman

Zayn Malik is a good guy, and Gigi Hadid’s loyalty is evidence of this, while there is no evidence that Z is not.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]