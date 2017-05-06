‘His Mother Was A Mudder, His Father Was A Mudder’ – Kentucky Derby 2017 ‘Mudder’ Horses? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Kentucky Derby 2017 will kick off in a few hours and due to the heavy rain all day Friday, there are concerns on what the track will look like today for this big event. Janice Dean from Fox & Friends Weekend live is at the Kentucky Derby today giving track updates for the 6:34 p.m. post time.

This is the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby and it’s a race that is held rain or shine. Rain does interfere with all those beautiful hats getting drenched leaving them looking a bit wilted, but when it comes to the horses, they run. When they run, do they really have a leg up if their “father was a mudder and their mother was a mudder?” Apparently that makes them a “mudder” too, at least this is the theory that Kramer offers up on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, as seen in the YouTube video below.

If you are a Seinfeld fan, there is no way you can forget the famous scene of Kramer overhearing two guys talking about the horse races on the subway. The famous line “his father was a mudder, his mother was a mudder” was first said by one of the two men sitting behind Kramer on the subway. Kramer strained to hear the conversation about a horse that these guys called a long shot, but was going to win. The next scene you see Kramer repeating that “mudder” line to a stranger at Off Track Betting (OTB) as they stand in line to make a bet. Kramer plops down $600 and you can hear the screaming coming from him as the race ends- he won!

A horse coming from a line of “mudders” is only Kramer’s subway theory on the horse having a leg up to win on a sloppy track. With that said, there are horses in the 2017 Kentucky Derby that have experience with running off track. Four names have been tossed around all week as the favorites to win the derby this year. Only one of those four names have that off track experience under their saddles.

Forbes is reporting the Churchill Downs rain soaked track from Friday may be in better condition today, Saturday May 6, for the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby. They say that “it is possible that the track will be fast by Kentucky Derby post time at 6:34 p.m., but this will entail the forecast of minimal rain holding true.

Just in case the track isn’t back to its pristine condition by post time, there are nine horses with the experience of off-track running, according to Forbes.

#1: Lookin at Lee – was able to grab second place by 8 3/4 lengths in Grade 2 Iroquios last fall at Churchill.

#4 Untrapped – managed to come in a length and a quarter behind the first place horse, coming in at second place in the Grade 3 Lecomte back in January at the Fair Grounds in Louisiana.

#8 Hence – raced at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs back in January, where he “broke his maiden on a sloppy track,” according to Forbes.

#9 Irap – spent New Years Eve on a sloppy track in Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, coming in fourth place in a maiden race.

#10 Gunnevera – made his debut at Gulfstream Park in California and came in second place by 3 1/4 lengths.

#11 Battle of Midway – was on a “wet-fast track, when this horse “broke his maiden” at Santa Anita in January.

#14 Classic Empire – navigated the slop at Churchill last May with no problem on his debut race to become the winner.

#16 Tapwrit – ran at Gulfstream in December on an ungraded stakes race and he came in the winner on a sloppy track.

#18 Gormley – raced a Grade 3 Sham in January and barely took the win, but he came in by a head, despite the mud.

NJ.com has narrowed the field down, offering up five horses to pick if the track is muddy.

McCraken – raced in November and won on a sloppy track at Jockey Club Stakes.

Lookin at Lee – ran at Churchill Downs in September and came in second on a sloppy track.

Classic Empire – won on a sloppy track last year at Churchill Downs for his debut, but he hasn’t run on a muddy track since then.

Gormley – raced and won on a sloppy track at the Sham Stakes in Santa Anita in January.

Tapwrit – raced in the slop last December where he emerged the winner at Gulfstream.

Fox & Friends Weekend had Janice Dean reporting live from the Kentucky Derby on Saturday morning ahead of the big event today. She said while the track was muddy on Friday, if anyone can get it back to pristine condition by post time, it’s the grounds’ crew at Churchill Downs. When that gate opens for the horses to run the 2017 Kentucky Derby, it will only take about 2-minutes for a winner to emerge. At that time it won’t matter if the horse’s “father was a mudder” or his “mother was a mudder.” With the weather report looking fair, it might not even matter if the winning horse is a “mudder.”

[Featured Image by Garry Jones/AP Images]