Kim Zolciak Slammed For Poor Parenting And The Criticism Is Completely Justified [Opinion]

Kim Zolciak is often talking about how much she loves her family and how proud she is of her children. On Don’t Be Tardy, fans of the family get to follow them around and see how they are growing up. But many people feel that Kim is sheltering her oldest daughter too much and they want to see a more independent Brielle Biermann. On Don’t Be Tardy, she doesn’t come across as very educated and Zolciak has been criticized by her own husband for not letting Brielle try some things for herself and learn the lessons the hard way. Zolciak has been told she’s hovering over her daughter too much. But it also sounds like Kim doesn’t know where the line is – that line that parents just shouldn’t cross.

According to a new New York Daily News report, Kim Zolciak is now being criticized for making a joke that clearly went way too far. On Twitter, Kim reached out to Chrissy Teigen because John Legend will be playing a show in Atlanta. Rather than just go on Ticketmaster to secure tickets for her family, Zolciak decided it would be funny to make a joke, where she pimped out her daughter.

“Chrissy Teigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL May 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” Kim Zolciak wrote to Chrissy on Twitter, who replied with, “Kim Zolciak Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”

It sounds like Teigen didn’t exactly go along with the joke, but tried to shut it down in a nice way. One can imagine she doesn’t want anyone to ever make such a joke about her own daughter. Surprisingly, Chrissy did reply and it sounds like she will pull some strings to get some tickets for the family. And maybe Kim just wanted to do something nice for her son Kash, as he was attacked by a dog. Just last weekend, Kim revealed that her son had been the victim of a dog attack and maybe she’s trying to get him in good spirits after he returned home from the hospital.

But making a joke about Brielle giving out sexual favors for concert tickets isn’t exactly the right thing to do, especially on a public network such as Twitter. Everyone can see what Kim wrote and while she has never been one to apologize for her outrageous behavior, some people are not exactly thrilled with Kim’s decision to call her daughter a prostitute. And Twitter went crazy after reading the exchange and tabloids are calling Kim a bad mother.

The criticism, in this case, is completely justified. While Kim Zolciak has outraged people before, there are moments when she gets sympathy. For example, just last weekend when Kash was bitten, many fans reached out with messages of support. And Kim had no problem updating fans on what had happened.

“I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child,” Kim Zolciak revealed on Instagram last week, adding, “Healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude.”

But then just a week afterward, Zolciak is feeling feisty again. One weekend she’s worried that she may lose her son to a dog bite as the bite came very close to an important organ, and the next weekend she’s joking about prostituting her daughter out for concert tickets. It’s no wonder that so many people love to hate her.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s comment about her daughter?

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Sherri Hill]