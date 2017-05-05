Did Huma Abedin And Anthony Weiner Topple Hillary Clinton’s Empire? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

While Hillary Clinton is pointing her election loss finger of blame at anyone who stands still long enough, it looks as though it was an inside job, however an unintended one. According to the director of the FBI, Huma Abedin sent classified emails to her disgraced husband, and during the probe into her husband’s sexting, these emails were discovered by the FBI.

According to the New York Post, Abedin “broke the law,” but it was Comey’s decision not to charge Abedin, who was Hillary Clinton’s right-hand person as her top aide. The reason Abedin didn’t see any charges was because “she was clueless that what she was doing was illegal,” reports the New York Post. While she wasn’t charged by Comey, Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is a Democrat, has stated that if Huma Abedin forwarded classified information, then she’s committed a crime. As far as Abedin seeing charges down the line for her handling of classified emails, Blumenthal said,

“The question of whether it should have been prosecuted, and it still may be, potentially, it’s not outside the statute of limitations, so far as I know, it’s one that the Department of Justice is going to have to decide.”

So just what was Huma Abedin doing with these emails, including classified emails? For her convenience she was sending the emails to her husband’s email account so that he could print them out for her. Apparently she found it easier to read on paper rather than off the screen of an electronic device. Despite printers being available to her, Huma “reportedly told FBI investigators that she found the State Department’s printers too hard to use,” according to the Boston Herald.

The Boston Herald writes how Hillary is still on the blame campaign, citing “everyone from Washington to Moscow for her election loss.” She is doing this while “ignoring her own failings. They go on to suggest, “but if she truly believes she took a hit from FBI Director James Comey’s Oct. 28 letter about new emails from her private server, she can blame her innermost circle.”

While they name Huma, they also point to Bill Clinton, Hillary’s own husband, as owning a part of Hillary’s failed election. The Boston Herald points to Bill Clinton’s now famous tarmac meeting with the attorney general at the time, Loretta Lynch. They suggest that this led to “Comey’s public excoriation of the Democratic presidential nominee.”

Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Lynch’s “meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me.” He announced no charges were to be brought against Hillary shortly after that meeting. It was at that time he called Hillary Clinton’s handling of the classified emails “extremely careless,” but this wasn’t a deed that broke the law.

Huma, who divorced her husband after he was discovered in a sexting scandal for the third time, is back living with Weiner again. This is a woman who is seen in many pictures with Hillary Clinton. Abedin is usually lurking in the background, or seen walking behind Hillary. She doesn’t appear to be someone who favors the limelight.

When the New York Post caught up with Huma in a subway station in Times Square on Thursday, she was donning dark sunglasses and a scarf. The Post sets the scene with Huma’s “smirk” turning to a “clenched jaw” when the reporter asked her a question that many are wondering about today.

The reporter asked her if “she felt at least partially responsible” for Hillary Clinton losing the elections after she mishandled the emails, which led to the Hillary Clinton email probe.

According to the Post, as the reporter asked Huma if she had known what she was doing was illegal at the time, the only sound coming from her was the clicking of her high heels as she walked away from the person asking her questions. She was also asked by the reporter why she would send those emails to her husband.

Comey spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Huma sending those classified emails to her husband. He said,

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information. His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him to print out for her so she could deliver them to the secretary of state.”

It was just days before the election when Comey reopened the investigation involving Hillary’s emails. Comey is the name Hillary assigns blame to for her election loss, along with a few other factors, but she steers clear of assigning any blame to herself.

Many believe that it was Hillary who caused her own ill-fated election by lightly touching on states like Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania during her presidential campaign. Another factor very well could have been Hillary neglecting Wisconsin altogether. She didn’t seem to spend much time on the states that she thought she had all sewed up.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]