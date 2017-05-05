The following article is entirely the opinion of Brian Waite and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival released their 2017 performer lineup Thursday morning, and it’s amazing. But the trick they played on their fans and social media followers made the announcement even better. The lineup was dropped Thursday morning at 7 a.m. EST through the ACL festival’s Twitter, Facebook, and other social media accounts, but the organizers had a little surprise in store. The original post was missing a name when it was initially released, though obviously nobody knew it yet.

Here is your 2017 #ACLFest Lineup! 3-Day Tickets and Hotel Packages go on sale at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/i4p5mJ3dNL pic.twitter.com/zyjFwV1cLf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 4, 2017

Many of the performers that had already been announced began spreading the word of their ACL appearance through their own Twitter and Facebook accounts, encouraging their fans and followers to get their tickets in advance. And then, hours later, the festival organizers began their troll. The festival app started sending out cryptic messages to followers.

The quote was a lyric from Jay-Z’s “Encore,” which some fans picked up on, but it wasn’t until the Austin City Limits Festival posted the updated lineup with Jay-Z’s name at the top and a gif of Jay-Z on their Twitter timeline that it was confirmed: the rap superstar was coming to town.

The rap royalty is now listed among the powerhouse acts that will be showing up in Austin over the course of the festival, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, and the Killers. The ACL Festival is held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, and lasts for six days, broken up over two, three-day weekends. The dates for this year’s event are October 6-8 and 13-15.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival was founded in 2002 and is organized by C3 Presents, the same company that produces the touring music festival Lollapalooza. The event is named for and inspired by the long-running PBS television concert series, which began its broadcast in 1976 and has featured hundreds of bands and performing acts over the past four decades. Those names include the Allman Brothers, Florence and the Machine, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, and so many more. The ACL Festival honors that tradition, and Austin’s title of “Live Music Capital of the World,” by bringing together huge names and rising stars for the two-weekend live music extravaganza.

Though some might think that Central Texas would be strictly cowboy boots, country music, and rodeos, nothing could be further from the truth, especially in a city like Austin. In fact, music is such an important part of Austin culture that the city council voted unanimously in 2012 to expand the ACL Festival into a two-weekend event from its original single weekend.

Austin residents will tell you that their city has a long and celebrated history of musical diversity. On any given night, visitors and locals alike can be seen walking through the streets of downtown Austin looking for the sound that they like, then heading in that general direction until they find it. In addition, the city is also home to the South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) every spring. Without a doubt, live music is the beating heart of the city of Austin, Texas.

Along with the powerhouse performers like Jay-Z and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, other big names in the entertainment industry will be taking the stage at Zilker Park, including Ice Cube, Gorillaz, Run the Jewels, and Ryan Adams, plus lots of new names and rising stars. Tickets are already on sale, and there are plenty of hotels in the area running specials and package deals for the event. When people will travel from all over the country, and even the world, to be a part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Jay-Z and the other performers won’t need to even ask “Do you want more?”

