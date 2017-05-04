Malia and Sasha Obama’s Tale Of Pizza Attacked By Hateful Comments [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Michelle Obama is one tough woman after enduring everything thrown her way as the previous first lady of the nation. Her motto of “if they go low, we go high,” was not just something Michelle tossed out there because it sounded good, but it’s something she has demonstrated in the past. As a mother, it has to be hard for Michelle to “go high” after the recent online racist comments that were spawned from a sweet family story she shared about her daughters.

After sharing a story about Malia and Sasha having a slumber party the night before leaving the White House for good, the family was targeted with racist attacks. The former first lady shared her personal memories of her final days in the White House and a lot of that story was about how her girls experienced their departure from the home they’ve known for the last 8 years.

Michelle said how Malia and Sasha had their final night in their home by having a good-bye pajama party. The former first lady shared how her girls were just normal girls for their age when it comes to having fun.

“They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they’re like, “Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.’ And it’s like, really?’

According to MSN Lifestyle News, the sleep-over, complete with a pizza party, was how Malia and Sasha wanted to spend their last night at the White House. Malia, who is 18, and 15-year-old Sasha, “were remarkably typical for a pair of teenagers,” which is what MSN suggests after Michelle’s story on their idea of celebrating their 8 years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Grio points out that not too long after the article on Michelle’s interview about her family’s last days at the White House was published on MSN’s Lifestyle section, some horrendous racist comments emerged. This has to be heartbreaking for a mother to see no matter how good she is at letting things roll off her shoulders.

The proud mom told the story about her daughter’s pizza party, which was part of Sasha and Malia’s White House sleep-over, and it was shared in the MSN article. Unfortunately, the lighthearted story was tainted by comments making racist references to food. References were also made to some of the past insults that were thrown Michelle’s way during her time in the White House.

If people don’t like Barack Obama’s politics or even the man himself, that is their prerogative. Being able to express their prerogative is what makes this country so great. But these racist remarks cross a line into evil. With that said, the Obama girls should also be off limits when it comes to any type of negative comments.

Michelle shared how difficult it was for the girls to leave the home that they basically grew up in. She also described the final minutes inside the White House by saying the following.

“So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people.”

She also talked about a few of the trivial things, which are usually things people take for granted. She said how she was surprising her friends by answering her own door now. The family’s two dogs, Bo and Sunny, never heard a doorbell before, so that took some getting used to for the canine members of the Obama family.

It was during this interview that Michelle once again very seriously stated that she would not run for office. She could not have been any clearer when she stated “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again.”

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]