Sophie Brussaux: Drake Impregnated Porn Star, She Claims, And Is Pressuring Her To Get An Abortion [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A porn star named Sophie Brussaux claims that Drake impregnated her and is pressuring her to have an abortion. Meanwhile, Drake only kind-of denies that the baby is his. It’s a bizarre situation filled with accusations, attorneys, slut-shaming, the abortion debate, and of course, lots and lots of money. The Inquisitr is here to help you sort it all out.

TMZ first broke the story of Brussaux’s claim. Specifically, the former porn star has hired “a big NYC lawyer,” Raoul Felder, to handle a paternity suit against the Toronto rapper. She claims that the two were in a sexual relationship back in late January, and Sophie figures that she conceived on either January 20 or 21, making her about three and a half months pregnant.

Photos of Sophie Brussaux, Former Adult Film Star As She Claims To Be Pregnant For DRAKE – https://t.co/QweOxfbjGZ pic.twitter.com/Le3zy1MBB4 — vintage info (@vintageinfo32) May 4, 2017

She also claims that Drake is pressuring her to have an abortion, and as “proof,” she offers up a series of text messages.

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

It bears noting that this conversation is based on what Brussaux is claiming, and as of this writing, she has not presented any screenshots of the conversation to the media.

Drake (real name: Aubry Drake Graham), for his part, is denying the baby is his – to a point, anyway – via his rep.

“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

If you think that’s an incredibly strange denial, it’s because you’re correct.

However, Drake’s rep took things a step further, engaging in what Refinery 29 calls some good old-fashioned slut-shaming.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

And, last but not least, the rep claims that another, unnamed rapper, has “all but acknowledged” that the baby, a girl, is his.

Now, a couple of points for Drake’s rep, in the unlikely event that he or she is reading this. First of all, whether Sophie Brussaux (real name:???, but it’s probably not Sophie Brussaux) had relationships with one man or ten thousand men, that’s not really relevant to the topic at hand. If she’s capable of understanding 7th-grade Sex-Ed and doing some basic math, she can likely figure out who the father is, unless she’s known for juggling multiple partners at a time. Second, if she is known for juggling multiple partners at a time – well, that’s not really the whole world’s business, is it? It’s 2017, not 1950.

Also, not to put too fine a point on it, but the whole matter can be put to rest with a visit to a paternity clinic. Here’s one in Toronto that will do a DNA test of $169 CDN (about $122 USD). Drake has the money, no doubt. And if he doesn’t, TMZ will probably cough up the fee in exchange for the rights to the story.

If you’re wondering who the heck Sophie Brussaux is, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, information on her seems rather sparse. She’s described by TMZ and Refinery 29, among others, as a “retired porn star.” She doesn’t appear on IMDB, which is not surprising since IMDB doesn’t index adult films and performers. The Adult Film Database doesn’t include her, either (and no, The Inquisitr will not link to that site; you’ll have to look it up yourself, preferably after you get home from work). Her Twitter bio (and by the way, her Twitter account is private), describes her as “a Frenchy,” whatever that means.

Do you believe that Drake is the father of Sophie Brussaux’s baby?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]