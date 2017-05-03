Johnny Depp And Thomas Gibson Fans Protest ‘The Mistreatment Of Good’ Men [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp and Thomas Gibson fans have a lot in common. Both Johnny’s and Thomas’ fan bases have formed powerful social media groups to defend their faves from mistreatment. Gibson and Depp are beloved stars, with fans who defend them avidly and no one who has read their fan activists hashtags could say otherwise.

This is said to be necessary according to both the Thomas Gibson group #NoHotchNoWatch and We Support Johnny Depp #Deppheads 4Life. People who don’t give Thomas Gibson and Johnny Depp proper respect because of some scandal, need to know that fans take these men seriously.

Thomas Gibson activist, Phoenix Rising posted on Twitter’s #NoHotchNoWatch hashtag yesterday supporting Thomas Gibson.

“#NoHotchNoWatch has stood firm with one goal. To defend the mistreatment of a good man & the heart and soul of the show.”

#NoHotchNoWatch has stood firm

With one goal To defend the mistreatment of a Good Man & The Heart & Soul of the show! #AlwaysHotch pic.twitter.com/fWcoh0hxZn — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) May 2, 2017

We support Johnny Depp #DeppHeads 4Life expresses similar sentiments in a new meme.

“Your future is as bright as always, not just as your fans stand with you, but as your fans fight.”

Johnny Depp and Thomas Gibson both have fans willing to get tough on twitter, and other social media to protect and defend their heroes from defamation. Gone are the days when fans sat around dusting off their autographed 8×10 glossy photographs. Now, there is a war on.

Thomas Gibson and Johnny Depp both took a pounding in the media, and on social media, but fans arose to protect them. #NoHotchNoWatch and #DeppHeads 4Life are very serious about these struggles.

After Thomas Gibson was fired CBS and ABC released information that led to a huge scandal over what basically amounted to two men bumping into each other. Suddenly the internet and TV were full of stories that Thomas Gibson allegedly kicked co-executive producer and Criminal Minds writer, Virgil Williams. For more information see this from the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp had a messy divorce scandal in which his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of physical abuse because he tossed a five or six ounce iPhone at her. Much was made of Johnny Depp’s alleged abuse as well, despite the fact the police came immediately, looked at Amber and the home and saw no evidence of any sort of crime according to LAPD Sgt. Marion Marrache as quoted in People.

“On May 21, 2016, officers responded to a domestic incident radio call…” LAPD Sgt. Marlon Marrache says. “The person reporting the crime [Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”

Thomas Gibson and Johnny Depp both had their reputations hurt, and these stories were sensationalized, but fans fought back and continue to fight back.

#NoHotchNoWatch will continue to boycott Criminal Minds next season as confirmed by Celebeat. Many are also boycotting both CBS and ABC for firing Thomas Gibson.

Johnny Depp fans and Thomas Gibson fans do a lot of research. Johnny Depp fans watch the infamous Amber Heard videos on Youtube, picking apart every scene to prove they are fake. Thomas Gibson fans pour over TV ratings to prove their boycott is effective.

Johnny Depp has a history of standing up for the falsely accused. In 2011, Johnny Depp worked hard to get Damien Echols, off death row and released because he was proven innocent by DNA, but the state of Arkansas was planning to execute him. For more information see this from the Inquisitr.

Now Damien Echols is taking a stand for other death row inmates, and Johnny Depp is by his side, helping. That’s how it is. Good men stand up for other good people, and good people also stand up for Good Men.

Johnny Depp and Thomas Gibson fans are taking a stand at #NoHotchNoWatch and #DeppHeads 4Life.

