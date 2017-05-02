Dorinda Medley Is One Dirty Reality Star: ‘RHONY’ Star Admits To ‘Going Lower’ In Fights With Co-Stars [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dorinda Medley may be the mother of a young woman, a widow, and a smart businesswoman, but Medley is also on a very successful reality show, The Real Housewives of New York, and she has no problem showing the viewers that she knows how to bring the drama. On the previous season of the show, Medley was accused of stirring the pot as she kept bringing up Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer’s relationships with Thomas D’Agostino, as Luann de Lesseps kept gushing about her new relationship with him. But rather than play behind the scenes this year, Dorinda reveals that she’s ready to play dirty.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now opening up about her on-going fight with Sonja Morgan. While the show was on a hiatus, Medley learned that Sonja kept talking about her in the press, revealing that she was very upset with Dorinda for setting Luann up with Thomas. On The Real Housewives of New York, Morgan revealed that she had slept with Thomas several times and had a “friends with benefits” relationship. Medley kept reading stories about her in the press, as Sonja slammed her for setting Luann up with Thomas, given Morgan had seen him as her man.

Rather than address these issues with Sonja, Dorinda Medley decided to wait until they were meeting up on The Real Housewives of New York to say something. And during Ramona Singer’s dinner appeared to be the best time to say something. This was the first time that Tinsley Mortimer met Dorinda, and she was clearly shocked that Medley was so aggressive with Sonja.

“Well the fated dinner party at Ramona’s house happened, and it went down. I swear I was going to try to wait for dessert as I promised, but I just could not help myself. As I said previously, I spent the whole summer and part of the fall listening to Sonja badmouth me, my family, my boyfriend and her disgust with me setting Luann up with Tom,” Dorinda Medley explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that she was ready to argue with Morgan and she had a few accusations up her sleeve.

“It came to a head when the night before Ramona’s dinner, Sonja gave YET ANOTHER INTERVIEW to a large group of women, and yes, it was quoted, carrying on her slandering ways and trying to draw much-needed attention to herself. She even admits in the show she was badmouthing me, and it was sort of a revenge for not inviting her to the one night in the Berkshires almost a year ago. So if she is going to continue to act childish and defamatory, then I am going have to amend Michelle Obamas’ statement ‘You go low I go high’ and add a much needed Dorindism: ‘You go low, I go lower,'” Dorinda Medley pointed out on her Bravo blog, revealing she has no problem fighting dirty.

And during the argument, Medley made some accusations against Morgan, saying that things do go down in her New York townhouse. Maybe Dorinda is upset with her co-star for bringing up the rumors that Dorinda and her boyfriend do cocaine during their wild parties. And maybe this confrontation where Dorinda decided to go even lower was her way of fighting back and setting Sonja in her place. But it is interesting that Medley is admitting to fighting dirty.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about her Real Housewives of New York co-stars? Are you surprised that she admits to fighting dirty on a reality show?

