Kenya Moore Sucking Up To Erika Jayne: ‘RHOA’ Star Sees Herself In Erika After Panty-Gate? [Opinion]

Kenya Moore has been watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, and she’s a full supporter of Erika Jayne in the fight with Dorit Kemsley. Throughout the season, Dorit kept mocking Erika for being caught without underwear during an event, where she purposefully skipped the underwear to avoid any lines under her dress. Erika did accept one joke about it, but when her co-star kept joking about it, she became annoyed by it and she felt that Kemsley was trying to embarrass her over something that she didn’t feel bad about. And while viewers were split int his argument, Kenya from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was on Erika’s side – and she was showing her support on Twitter every week.

According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore is caught sucking up to Erika after seeing her defend herself during the reunion special. Erika kept defending herself during the reunion, where Dorit and her husband PK talked about their side of the story, and they kept calling Erika a cold person. None of her co-stars agreed with the claim, and Kenya Moore loved that she was shutting down the new housewife and her husband.

“Love how Erika Girardi is shutting down everyone for trying to make light of the character assassination against her #RHOBH #NotFunny,” Kenya Moore tweeted during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, supporting Erika’s way of shutting down Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK over the way they have treated her on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And it sounds like Kenya’s followers agreed with the way Jayne was defending herself against Kemsley. And one person brought up the idea of slander, which is something Kenya Moore may have experienced herself. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore often feels attacked by her co-stars, and she often feels that they are bullying her based on the choices she makes in her life. And her storyline with Matt Jordan made her an easy target.

“Legends supporting legends,” one person wrote to Kenya Moore, while others added, “People think it’s ok to slander someone’s name until it’s them #RHOBH #RHOA,” and “She’s awesome. I don’t blame her for being upset. To be the butt of everyone’s joke is very hurtful. And that Dorit and PK perpetuated it.”

Since birth my right eyebrow has betrayed me. She cannot lie. ???? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on May 1, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

While panty-gate has been discussed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kenya Moore hasn’t said much about the situation other than she fully supports Erika. And Jayne opened up about her feelings in her Bravo blog a few weeks ago.

“Dorit is continuously talking about the ‘pantygate’ situation, and I can’t help but feel like she’s out to start trouble. She’s rubbing her hands together with excitement as she tells Eileen and Lisa R. that she ‘can’t wait’ to bring this topic up to me in front of other people. She tells Kyle, ‘I have to make fun of her.’ You can see how much forethought and energy was put into this and how eager she was to rub my nose in it. This ‘joke’ feels so contrived, like she’s trying to embarrass me,” she wrote in her b blog, revealing that the joke was getting old.

Maybe Kenya Moore feels the same way about the feud with Sheree Whitfield, as they often fight about whose home looks better. And maybe Moore is tired of hearing the same arguments about Apollo Nida, as Phaedra Parks brought up the past once again on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about Erika Jayne? Do you think she’s sucking up in hopes of becoming friends with her, or do you think she’s talking about the situation because she knows what it feels like to be attacked by her co-stars?

