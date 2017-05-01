Kailyn Lowry Planning Nursery For A Boy: Is This ‘Teen Mom’ Star Lying To Her Fans About Baby? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant with her third child a few months ago, and people went crazy because she had just announced her divorce from Javi Marroquin. Javi often said that he wanted to stay together and have another baby, but Kailyn wanted to wait and focus on her school and her career. So when she got pregnant so quickly after divorcing Javi, people were naturally suspicious. Who was this other man? Why was Kailyn so excited about getting pregnant again after she had just said she wanted to wait? And was she having another boy to join Lincoln and Isaac?

Kailyn has repeatedly said that she wants to wait until summer to see if she’s having a boy or a girl, but based on her decorations, it sounds like she’s decorating for a boy. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry shared some pictures from what she had bought, and many people felt that she was decorating the nursery for a boy.

“The new milestone blankets and onsies I got for baby lo literally my heart is melting,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, to which one person wrote, “Omg that gimmi that leche is so cute! I’m convinced it’s a boy lol if not it’s going to be a very gray girl.”

And it sounds like Lowry had a backup plan, writing, “LOL!!! If it ends up being a girl I will be making things colorful real quick.”

Maybe Lowry is just decorating for a boy because she’s used to doing so. And gray is a fairly neutral color, so she can always add more pink and purple if she ends up having a girl. In other words, it doesn’t sound like Kailyn Lowry is lying to her fans about not knowing the sex of the baby, and she could just be decorating the nursery in the styles she likes. Gray is a gender-neutral color, so she could be using this as a base color and then decorating the nursery even more once the baby arrives.

Lowry announced her pregnancy on her personal website after rumors surfaced that she was carrying a child. Kailyn hinted that people close to her had leaked the news, and even her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, had been told that she was pregnant by friends. In other words, Lowry wanted to share the news herself rather than have other people share the news for her. She has yet to reveal the father’s name, but she has hinted that she’s planning on being a single mother and is having this child because it could be her last.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her personal website about her pregnancy.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s plans for a nursery? Do you think she’s doing the right thing by making it masculine and then changing it to a girl’s room if she’s having a girl?

