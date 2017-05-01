Will Melania and Barron Trump Be Left To Fend For Themselves If Schumer Gets His Way? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Melania and Barron Trump’s protection as they stay in Trump Tower is covered by the New York City Police Department. The men and women of one of the finest law enforcement departments in the country are guarding Trump Tower and the surrounding area. This is costing the city between $127,000 and $146,000 per day and one Senator has suggested a rather cold and harsh ultimatum for Congress to pass along to the first lady and her son.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggests that New York City refuse to guard Trump Tower unless Congress foots the bill, according to the Daily Mail. Does this mean Schumer is suggesting that they just pull out and leave the building exposed to all kinds of outside risks if Congress doesn’t come up with the funds? The same building where the first lady and the first son of the nation call home? What is wrong with this picture? Does this mean that Melania and Barron are expected to fend for themselves when it comes to finding and supplying their own security for the building? While they have the Secret Service agents always with them, the building is a big place to leave unsecured?

Melania and Barron will be in the Big Apple until June, a little more than a month away, which has been officially established and noted. Apparently Schumer cannot wait that long for the New York City resources to be released from that detail.

There is absolutely no love lost between Donald Trump and Schumer. For a while there the two men weren’t even talking. According to the Talking Points Memo, Schumer is back on speaking terms with the president, but he is now complaining that Trump is not communicating with him to his liking.

This ultimatum comes on the heels of a recent interview where Schumer appears to be whining over his conversations with Trump. While Trump is conversing with the Senator, it is not the way the Senate Minority Leader would like. Schumer tells BuzzFeed News all about his encounters with the president;

“When I talk to him, I try to talk to him about serious issues and he just changes the subject,” Schumer said. “I told him we want to work with him where we can work with him, we want to work with him on a big infrastructure bill — America needs to rebuild its infrastructure, haven’t gotten anywhere with him. I told him on North Korea, the way to deal with North Korea is to get China to be much tougher and to get China to be tougher is for us to be tougher with China on trade. Nothing. He listens to what I have to say on the important subject of the day and then he talks about what he wants to talk about.”

Apparently Schumer is not impressed with Trump, who doesn’t sound impressed with what Schumer has to say. Schumer, who said Trump changes the subject and wants to talk about something else, wouldn’t say what it is that Trump would rather talk about. All he will say is that they are “small things.”

Schumer made a spectacle of himself when Trump but his travel ban in place. He started to weep on camera and called Trump’s plan “mean-spirited, ” as described in an article from the Washington Examiner back in January. Trump had a field day with calling Schumers’ crying jag, “fake tears,” and he wasn’t alone.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik accused Schumer of not showing that same kind of emotion during the aftermath of 911, reports the Fox Insider from back in January. People saw right through Schumers’ ploy and found it rather insipid. This New Yorker didn’t weep on camera for the lives lost and devastation seen in this horrific event, but when it comes to a group of people getting delayed in an airport, he breaks down.

Others around the country also called him on those tears over the travel ban, like Newt Gingrich, who was bothered by the fact that Schumer would weep for people who weren’t in any jeopardy. They were just being asked to follow a travel ban. But when over 700 people were killed in shootings in Chicago, not a tear was shed from the man, Gingrich conveyed back in January, according to The Hill.

Sen. Chuck Schumer becomes emotional speaking against Pres. Trump's immigration order, calling it "mean-spirited and un-American." pic.twitter.com/NkhUdpaNyV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2017

Schumer has already shown he has a tendency to make statements by using a bit of drama, when he wants to be heard. Now that he feels he is not being heard by Donald Trump when he tries to talk to him about the nation’s affairs, is he pulling another drama ploy? He accuses Trump of not listening to him and then wants Melania and Barron’s security around Trump Tower pulled? He wants New York City to tell Congress they need to pay for the security or security from NYPD will just stop?

Trump himself has not been back to Trump Tower since the inauguration and that is out of respect for his fellow New Yorkers. When he is in town, the roads are closed off and that is a nightmare for the already traffic congested city. If Trump were come to the Big Apple and stay in his home, the price for securing Trump Tower and the surrounding area almost doubles to $308,000 a day, according to the Daily Mail.

New York City has asked Congress for help with the cost of protecting the home of Melania and Barron Trump. New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill has asked Congress to reimburse the city for the cost of securing Trump Towers during the presidential transition, along with future protection of the tower.

While asking for some help funding this expense is understandable, Schumer making the suggestion that Mayor Bill de Blasio give Congress the ultimatum that they will leave Trump Towers unprotected isn’t. According to BuzzFeed News, Schumer said that Mayor Bill de Blasio “ought to tell the Congress if we don’t pay for it, New York City cops aren’t guarding it.”

It’s not as if the Brooklyn-born Schumer doesn’t have a legitimate point when he says, “It’s simply unfair to have New York City taxpayers alone bear the burden of NYPD protection at Trump Tower.” He seems to ruin that point with his rather dangerous ultimatum of the city just stopping their protection of the tower leaving Melania and Barron unprotected in their home. Not only is this dangerous, but it also sounds rather ludicrous and it one can’t help wonder if it has it’s roots in Schumer feeling unheard by President Trump?

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]