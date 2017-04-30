Hasan Minhaj Went An Ovary Too Far At White House Correspondents’ Dinner? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hasan Minhaj’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner gig is being called an act of “comedy” in some circles today, but others are calling it just pure “Trump bashing.” The descriptions citing just what Minhaj did while up on stage are as polarizes as the Trump supporters vs. non-supporters are across the nation. Many across the social media sites saw some of these jokes as “disgusting,” which is seen in one of the tweets in the article below.

Some reports are referring to the lines Minhaj spewed while at the podium as “jokes” coming from The Daily Show comedian. Other reports are calling his words nothing but “savage lines,” which is how the Cosmopolitan has worded their headline today.

Jokes made at #Trump's expense at the Correspondence Dinner. @hasanminhaj is a legend https://t.co/Gk584cZZLR — Shayda Kashef (@shayda_k) April 30, 2017

Not only did Minhaj bash Trump, but he also let loose on some of the people who make up the president’s administration, like Mike Pence. There were two very vulgar jokes that stood out for people among the rest, with the first one being Minhaj blaming the ovulating women in the room for Mike Pence’s absence.

Mike Pence:

“Mike Pence wanted to be here tonight, but his wife wouldn’t let him because apparently one of you ladies is ovulating.” He then continued with “Sooo … good job, ladies. Because of you, we couldn’t hang out with Mike Pence.”

Many found this Mike Pence quip rather vile and crass, as they did with what Minhaj had to say about Jeff Sessions.

Jeff Sessions:

Jeff Sessions couldn’t be here. He was busy doing a pre-Civil War re-enactment. He said no, which happens to be his second favorite N-word.”

People tagged this Bannon joke as “racist.” Many felt what Minhaj had to say about Bannon went a bit too far as well, according to what is posted across the social media sites today.

Steve Bannon:

“A lot of people think Steve Bannon is the reason Trump dog-whistles to racists… Is Steve Bannon here? I do not see Steve Bannon. Not see Steve Bannon. Notsee Steve Bannon… Nazi Steve Bannon.”

OMG. Hasan Minhaj on Steve Bannon. pic.twitter.com/BuFZtCnLY8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2017

@jojoh888 @michaelkeyes @TheDemocrats Disgusting: White House Correspondence Dinner! Any Pres should not be fodder for entertainment! — Billie Whitehead (@Sales6870) April 30, 2017

The Daily Show’s sidekick also picked on Ivanka Trump, Sean Spicer, Betsy DeVos and even Hillary Clinton, as noted on a Washington Post article. Fox News was also a target of Minhaj’s jokes, as it is well-known they are a main-stream news site that is a friendly media destination for Trump. Fox News wasn’t the only media site Minhaj targeted, he also did a rather long spiel on CNN News, but it wasn’t mean.

He did have some funny things to say, but he pushed it too far with his jab at Pence and his wife. His “N” word joke about Jeff Sessions was also a quip that didn’t evoke laughter. Both attempts at jokes got more of quite lull from the crowd with a few gasps for air heard among the event’s audience.

@FoxNews @hasanminhaj Disgraceful & embarrassing be at the Whitehouse correspondence dinner and be making jokes about the President — Laura (@Lgizzy06) April 30, 2017

The co-hosts of Fox & Friends Weekends on Sunday morning live, were not impressed with the jokes coming from Minhaj at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. With Trump and his top staff members not in attendance at this dinner, there didn’t seem to be any attempt at a filter on Minhaj’s part when calling out all the jokes. Would he have been able to say some of these things if the people that he targeted were actually sitting in front of him in the audience?

The majority of the rather crass jokes were made about people who were not there. Some of the media sites, who tend to stay in the middle when it comes to the Trump vs. the Democrats saga, used the word “roast” when referring to the bashing Minhaj gave Trump and his affiliates. When you think of roasting someone, you think of that person in the room taking all the quips in. Traditionally a roast is usually done with sarcasm, but in an endearing manner.

Politico is one of the media sites using the word roast in their headline which states, “Trump savages media as Washington roasts him from afar.” Trump, who was about 100 miles away in Pennsylvania from this Washington dinner location, was bashing the media and the fake news reports that have been a recent issue in headlines.

The Daily Beast also conveys in their headline that Trump was the subject of a “roast,” as their headline states, “Hasan Minhaj roasts President Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” While Minhaj might have gone too far with his joke about Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions, he did get some rather nasty jabs in at Trump too.

“I get why Donald Trump didn’t want to be roasted tonight. By the looks of him, he’s been roasting non-stop for the last 70 years,” said Minhaj.

Below are some more tweets that convey the disdain felt for some of these jokes. The disappointment and anger was shared by many people across the social media sites today. It was a rather humiliating display, as one of the tweets below suggests. When the camera panned across the audience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, you could see that some of Minhaj’s joke did not land well at all.

@Mags661 @EjHirschberger @POTUS The WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENCE DINNER was in need of MANY mirrors for the narcissistic attendants. — John Larson (@Commentator48) April 30, 2017

Totally humiliating hate filled catastrophe the White House Correspondence dinner was, It proved the vial bias #FakeNews that #Trump exposed — L.H. (@Pokeycorky) April 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]