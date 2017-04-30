Rams Draft: Grading L.A.’s selections in the 2017 NFL Draft [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Pete Camarillo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Who did the Rams draft in 2017? Here is a grade for every single pick made by Los Angeles in this weekend’s draft.

Round 2: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama





The Rams traded down in the second round and landed Everett. Everett only played one season of high school football while he focused on basketball. However, he became a productive tight end in last two seasons at South Alabama as he earned All-Sun Belt honors in 2015 and 2016. Everett caught a lot of attention after the NFL Combine because he dominated the testing.

As for the Rams selection of Everett, L.A. needed a tight end. They rolled the dice on a player with a ton of upside despite some notable names being available on the defensive side of the ball. Everett could become a legit red zone target once he polishes some of his blocking and route running.

Grade: C+

Round 3a: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Los Angeles made a decent value selection with Kupp in the third round. Kupp was a highly productive receiver at Eastern Washington. He also made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl. Kupp comes from an NFL pedigree too as his dad and grandfather bother played in the league.

Kupp has good size for a receiver, but he does not have vertical speed. His route running is good but can he maintain that against faster and stronger payers in the NFL? It is interesting that the Rams selected Kupp over faster receivers like Chris Godwin.

Grade: B-

Round 3b: John Johnson, S, Boston College

Round 3 – Pick 27: John Johnson, S, Boston College (Los Angeles Rams) https://t.co/GPbxLxVqR5 pic.twitter.com/m4bwsMj78L — NFL Live Stream (@nfllivestream0) April 29, 2017

Johnson was another solid value selection. The former Boston College safety has solid size and speed for the safety position. Johnson displayed good ball skills after registering three picks in his last two seasons.

He needs some time to develop, but Los Angeles filled a team need with a solid football player. Johnson also has experience playing both corner and safety. This means he should play as a free safety or in the slot for the Rams.

Grade: B+

Round 4a: Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

Reynolds is a tall and lengthy receiver with great leaping ability and solid speed. He broke out in 2016 with 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Thus, Reynolds could challenge for some playing time. He needs to work on his play strength and route running, but Reynolds is player with a lot of potential.

Grade: A–

Round 4b: Samson Ebukam, OLB, Eastern Washington

Los Angeles selected another Eastern Washington player in Ebukam, Ebukam made a name for himself by registering 9.5 sacks in his senior season.

This hybrid rusher needs to work on his strength and technique in the NFL. However, he offers raw athleticism that could help him develop into a serious rusher. Ebukam also filled L.A.’s need for a 3-4 edge rusher that fits Wade Phillips’ new defensive scheme.

Grade: B–

Round 6a: Tanzel Smart, DT, Tulane

Smart was another solid pick in the middle rounds. He also made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl. There are some questions about his size and scheme fit in the NFL.

Either way, the Rams drafted a high character player with good production. He was one of the best players available when the Rams selected him in the sixth round.

Grade: A–

Round 6b: Sam Rogers, FB, Virginia Tech

Fullback is no longer a premium position in the NFL. However, Rogers offers value as a blocker, pass catcher and special teams player.

The former Virginia Tech player will not blow anyone away with his size and speed. Nonetheless, Rogers is a former walk-on who should bring a great work ethic to the Rams. At this point in the draft, why not roll the dice on a productive player like Rogers?

Grade: B

Round 7: Ejuan Price, DE, Pittsburgh

The #Rams select Pittsburgh linebacker Ejuan Price with their 7th round pick. #RamsDraft pic.twitter.com/ivG6jzKO4S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2017

Again, the Rams took another pass rusher who had 24.5 sacks in his last two seasons with Pittsburgh. There are some major concerns about his medical history and size in the NFL.

Either way, the Rams rolled the dice on a player with good production and character. He could develop into a nice situational pass rusher. An NFL team can never have too many pass rushers these days.

Grade: A–

Overall Draft Grade: B

At the end of the day, this Rams draft features a fair share of projects. However, Los Angeles made calculated risks by addressing their roster needs with players who have great collegiate production or players with great athletic potential. Now, the Rams must develop these players to their full potential.