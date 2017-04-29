2017 NFL Draft: Who Made The Best Picks? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Deanna Chapman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The seventh round just wrapped up for the 2017 NFL Draft. With all of the picks in, let’s take a look at which teams have made the best decisions during this draft.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Tre’Davious White (No. 27 overall), Zay Jones (No. 37 overall), Dion Dawkins (No. 63 overall), Matt Milano (No. 163 overall), Nathan Peterman (No. 171 overall), and Tanner Vallejo (No. 195 overall). The Bills actually have no picks left in the final round of the draft, so they can call it done for now. The areas that the Bills needed to improve in through the draft were wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback, linebacker, and tight end. They were able to draft players at all positions but tight end. This draft was full of great cornerbacks, and they received a solid one with White at the No. 27 pick overall.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns won a whopping one game last season. This means that they depended on the draft a bit more than a lot of other teams this year. That said, the Cleveland Browns raked in three first round picks. In total, they’ll be taking 10 players through the draft, and nine of those are already in. They drafted Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall), Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall), David Njoku (No. 29 overall), DeShone Kizer (No. 52 overall), Larry Ogunjobi (No. 65 overall), Howard Wilson (No. 126 overall), Roderick Johnson (No. 160 overall), Caleb Brantley (No. 185 overall), and Zane Gonzalez (No. 224 overall). Matt Dayes was their final pick at No. 252 overall.

The team addressed their defensive issues early by drafting Myles Garrett with their No. 1 pick. He’s a great defensive end who has a ton of energy coming off of the edge and could instantly improve the team’s defense. Gabriel Peppers is a safety who will add to that improved defense. Hopefully, these two guys can stay healthy enough to show the Browns and their fans just what they’re capable of.

Green Bay Packers

As a Packers fan, I may be a little biased on this one. However, the team largely builds through the draft, and this one offered them a lot of opportunities to bolster their defense. Ted Thompson traded out of the first round for the first pick in the second round. They drafted Kevin King (No. 33 overall), Josh Jones (No. 61 overall), Montravius Adams (No. 93 overall), Vince Biegel (No. 108 overall), Jamaal Williams (No. 134 overall), DeAngelo Yancey (No. 175 overall), Aaron Jones (No. 182 overall), Kofi Amichia (No. 212 overall), Devante Mays (No. 238 overall), and Malachi Dupre (No. 247 overall).

Every need for the Packers was addressed during the draft. Kevin King is a great addition to the team. Even their last pick, Dupre, is a solid choice. He was expected to go much sooner than he did, and he’s a long target for Rodgers to hit at WR. Ted Thompson went after running backs in the back end of the draft, and while all three might not make the team in the end, it gives them a lot of options at the position.

Individual Picks

Christian McCaffrey to the Carolina Panthers will help ease some of the pressure on Cam Newton and the offense.

Malik Hooker provides some All-Pro potential to the Indianapolis Colts defense.

Leonard Fournette to the Jacksonville Jaguars will bring a new offensive style and potentially some hope to a team that needs it.

Marshon Lattimore, who some say is the nest CB in the draft, went to New Orleans Saints. With Drew Brees on offense, having a good addition to defense should give him a little more breathing room during games.

Overall, a lot of teams will have something to look forward to in the upcoming season. This draft was heavy on defense, especially CBs, so it will be interesting to see who pans out and improves their team’s defense. And that’s a wrap on the 2017 NFL draft.

[Featured Image by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images]