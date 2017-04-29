Tick Nightmare 2017: 30-Minute Walk Leaves 30 Ticks On Connecticut Dog [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ticks are a scary part of living in the New England states as well as other parts of the country. If you need any conformation that a nightmare tick season is upon us, then a recent story of a dog outside for only 30 minutes should offer up enough evidence.

According to New England Cable News (NECN), a Connecticut man went for a run with his dog along a path at West Hartford Reservoir that lasted 30 minutes. That half hour in the great outdoors left Elijah Romer’s dog riddled with ticks.

Romer shared a picture with NECN of the 30 ticks he removed from his dog, which boils down to the dog contracting one tick every minute for that half an hour the pet was outside. This is not news to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, who are monitoring the growing tick population in Connecticut. According to latest reports, they’ve seen an “abundance of ticks” so far this spring, writes NECN.

Man pulls 30 ticks off his dog after a run in West Hartford https://t.co/LuTTaqJ1Ww pic.twitter.com/xF9qGlTb1N — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) April 25, 2017

As if these blood sucking ticks weren’t bad enough, they also carry Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. The people from the Connecticut Agricultaral Experiment Station are also seeing an increase in Lyme disease as well as the other illnesses that can be contracted via a tick bite.

The tick population is growing in leaps and bounds in certain areas. According to the CDC, Lyme Disease does not occur nationwide, the cases of the disease are “concentrated heavily in the northeast and upper Midwest.”

Not all areas that are prone to ticks have ticks that carry Lyme disease. According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, the tick population has grown and counties in the Adirondacks have seen a twenty-fold jump over a period of 13 years in cases of Lyme disease.

WSJ warns of tick invasion this summer, but says little about protecting pets. Check with your vet to learn how! https://t.co/Q3v3egCsUK pic.twitter.com/OZ0lAj8EO9 — karyn gavzer (@karyngavzer) April 25, 2017

WKBN News warns their readers of the tick problem in Northeast Ohio, as the tick-borne disease, Lyme disease is on the rise. They also warn that 2017 could be the worst year for Lyme. The ticks are causing the same type of problem in Pennsylvania, cites the Herald Mail Media.

According to the CDC Website, 95 percent of the Lyme disease cases have come from 14 states in the nation.

Connecticut

Delaware

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Wisconsin

The news is full of stories that tell the nightmare of ticks and the aftermath of a tick bite resulting in Lyme Disease. Dog owners are finding ticks fully engorged on their floors at home. After the parasite feeds off the blood of a pet, it falls off and drops to the floor. One of the most important things to do for your pets during tick season is to get the tick repellent prescribed by your vet. This comes in a few different forms. One of the newer products is swallowed in pill form. Another has been around for years and it’s sold in a small tube. The tube contains a liquid that and you place dots of that liquid all along the dog’s spine, starting at the neck and finishing off at the base of the tail. The liquid needs to go directly on the dog’s skin, so you separate the hair in the area you are placing that dot.

This topical liquid, as well as the oral form of tick repellent, does help to keep the tick from biting the dog. What it doesn’t do is keep the tick from falling onto the dog off the tall grass, bushes or low-laying branches that the dog brushes up against while outside. If this happens, the tick could come into the house on the dog and brush off on the furniture where it could potentially bite a family member.

It is important that you get the ticks off the dog before the dog comes into the house, suggests Fad to the Bone website. You can do this with a good brushing. One of the tools being used today that dog owners swear by is a cheap lint brush, the type that is nothing more than a large roll of wide tape on a handle. Using this sticky-tape lint brush will remove the ticks that are walking along the dog’s coat. They are sold for as little as $1.50 to $2.oo at department stores and grocery stores. You can see one that picked up ticks in the Facebook posting below.

[Featured Image by Robert F. Bukaty/AP Images]