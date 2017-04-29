‘GTA 6’: Three Improvements That Would Make The Game Even More Epic Than ‘GTA V’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With Rockstar Games focusing mostly on the development and upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2, the release of the next installment in the developer’s halo franchise, Grand Theft Auto 6, is likely to be pushed into the next couple of years. With GTA 6 pretty much an enigma at this point, however, speculations have emerged about things Rockstar could do to ensure that its next blockbuster game would be even better than before.

Considering how successful GTA V is, GTA 6 has huge shoes to fill. Grand Theft Auto V currently holds the record for reaching $1 billion in sales just 24 hours into its release, according to a TechRadar report. Currently, GTA 5 has sold more than 60 million units worldwide since its release three years ago, and it is still going strong. Thus, for Grand Theft Auto VI to surpass its predecessor, Rockstar would need to pull out all the stops in order to ensure the next GTA title’s overwhelming success. Here then, are three notable improvements that Rockstar could implement that would guarantee GTA 6’s quality.

One of the reasons why Grand Theft Auto V became such a huge success was the fact that it experimented with the premise of multiple protagonists and an intertwining plot. Inasmuch as the idea was well implemented, however, many gamers have noted that GTA 5’s story was simply far too short to do justice to each of the game’s three protagonists and their respective backgrounds. While the game in itself is huge on its own, the length of the game’s story left much to be desired.

With Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar would be wise to ensure that the game becomes far more elaborate and extended than before. Multiple protagonists have already been rumored for GTA 6, with some even stating that a female protagonist might be in the works. Thus, there is ample space for Rockstar to flesh out the game’s main characters even more. If the developer could accomplish this, there is little doubt that the game would be more successful than its stellar predecessor.

Grand Theft Auto V is a near-perfect game, with a good story, memorable characters, and gameplay that is well thought-out. If there is one thing that the game lacks, however, it can be found in its NPCs. GTA 5 has thousands of non-playable characters in the game, but the player’s interaction with them is extremely limited. Some might hurl insults or expletives at the player during gameplay, but they are largely just placeholders, according to a TrustedReviews report.

For GTA 6, Rockstar would be wise to roll out more interactive and useful NPCs to the game. Other titles such as Skyrim have done this masterfully in the past, with seemingly random NPC encounters holding the key to quests and missions that could expand the player’s gaming experience. If Rockstar could do this for Grand Theft Auto 6, the game would surely be far more interactive than ever before.

First-person views in the Grand Theft Auto franchise debuted with GTA V, and it has been received warmly by avid fans of the series. FPS, after all, is just about as immersive as players could get into the GTA universe. Previous games in the series, however, have stuck closely to the franchise’s classic third-person view. Considering that GTA 6 might end up debuting around 2019 or even 2020, however, Rockstar would have ample time to implement some interesting new technologies into the game.

The emergence of VR gaming is something that Rockstar could utilize in order to enhance the interactive experience for the Grand Theft Auto franchise. If GTA 6 could be released with full VR compatibility, avid fans and longtime players of the critically-acclaimed franchise could truly live the full GTA experience.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]