Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce: Child Protective Services Involvement And Issues [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seemingly split up in an instant. Exploring the nuances of the separation that shocked the world, might perhaps yield potential answers. Does this say something about the structure of our society?

Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie destroy their own marriage? Is it really the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s love? There have been many theories put forth about what happened to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage, but what if all of that is without consideration of the central issue?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split theories have dominated the internet since September. Could there still be a theory that has not been fully examined?

Brad Pitt was reportedly accused of abuse, drinking and even drugs, allegations which were reportedly later proven untrue. Where did these allegations come from?

Angelina Jolie reportedly did not bring forth these allegations against Brad Pitt. After investigations by the FBI, child protective services and even mandatory drug testing, the allegations against Brad Pitt were reportedly disproved. But it wasn’t Angelina Jolie who reportedly started the allegations.

Brad Pitt’s troubles with child protective services did not go away overnight either. It was nearly two months before Pitt was eventually cleared. Brad Pitt was investigated by the FBI as well as child protective services. Accusations like this are extremely serious and can cause couples to lose custody of their children.

Would Angelina Jolie have lost custody of her children during those months if she had stayed with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie reportedly did not start these allegations against Brad Pitt. It was initially reported an anonymous tipster made a report against Brad Pitt, calling into question the care of the children, and especially Brad Pitt’s parenting, according to The Los Angeles Times. It is impossible to uncover who this tipster was, much less their motivation for the report.

Could the child protective services threat and the impact that may have had on Angelina Jolie, be at the core of Angelina Jolie’s divorce filings. Child protective services can intimidate even parents who get wrongfully accused. It happens all too often according to this from WND.

California Assemblyman Tim Donnelly told WND his feelings about the chilling video below of an infant taken from his mother’s arms by five police officers and California child protection officials, simply because they took their child out of one hospital and directly to another for treatment for a congenital heart condition.

“The footage is frightening for parents everywhere to think that your children might be confiscated should CPS disagree with your parental instincts. It’s chilling to think that a government agency can take your child right back to a hospital that you as a parent have lost faith in, but it happened.”

California’s Child Protective Services have been said to be among the most powerful in the nation. As recently as 2013 their authority and judgment were called into question by the state’s legislature. In a well-publicized hearing, the state examined charges that California’s Department of Family and Child Services was destroying families as reported by WND.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 12-year relationship took a massively destructive hit. Perhaps marriages, families, and relationships throughout the world or even the hope of building a family took a hit as well. Many people look to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as role models.

If Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as millionaire icons of parenthood cannot provide a suitable home that satisfies state standards, then what chance do ordinary people, struggling with bills, in the wake of the recession have of being adequate parents? What chance do they have of fending off false allegations or explaining their shortcomings?

When child protective services questions Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, then everything starts to unravel, at least before it was overshadowed by Angelina Jolie’s own actions in filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. Some people then assumed Angelina Jolie was the one accusing Brad Pitt, but what if she wasn’t?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were reportedly questioned separately by the Department of Child and Family Services according to Hollywood Life. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were questioned following an incident on a plane, which was allegedly reported by an anonymous witness. Then the FBI became involved because the alleged abuse happened in the air.

Suddenly Angelina Jolie’s statements about the separation and divorce from Brad Pitt being for the good of the family and the well-being of the children, as quoted by ABS-CBN News start to make sense.

“We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family. Of course, we will always be a family, always.”

If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were truly under serious scrutiny by child protective services, this statement makes sense. Apart from the outside accusations, Angelina Jolie’s statement and actions seem a bit illogical, since she has also confirmed recently that Brad Pitt is a good father. As Dr. Ned Holstein, Founder and Board Chair of the National Parents Organization, stated in relation to the case, the best interest of the children is served by joint custody.

“If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt want to live up to the humanitarian standards they have set, they should minimize the trauma on their children by choosing shared parenting.”

When thinking through an allegation against Brad Pitt it isn’t hard to imagine it leading to a larger investigation involving Angelina Jolie’s foreign adoptions. According to this from the Inquisitr, those could be called into question with heartbreaking potential. Angelina Jolie could logically have feared the loss of her children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship was iconic and many people found inspiration and encouragement in their happiness.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not alone or unprecedented in being called into question by CPS. In 2013, California’s state lawmakers voted unanimously to audit the Department of Child Protective Services according to WND who described the legislative hearing.

“Family members testified before the legislative hearing that CPS actually has worked to destroy, not restore, their families.”

The Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act or CAPTA is a federal law enacted in 1988, that regulates and funds state child protective services. While the law was enacted to keep families together, The National Coalition for Child Protection has reportedly charged that CAPTA hurts innocent families because departments get funding for taking children out of homes, not for keeping families together. The Coalition’s statement is quoted in WND.

“[The child welfare system] can be summed up by the very rationalization often used to justify the way it works today, an approach that can be boiled down to ‘take the child and run.'”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are very affluent. Some people think of child protective services as intervening only with poor families. Poverty can play an unfair role in decisions as seen in the video above.

However, Dr. Ruby Dillon’s daughter Alexis had been taken for 15 months at the time of the California legislative hearing. Dr. Dillon spoke at the hearing and is quoted by WND.

“It’s the most helpless feeling in the world when this happens to you. It feels like there is no hope left. I have not seen my daughter since December… she doesn’t even look like the same child anymore. There is nothing in her eyes. She looks hopeless and there is just nothing I can do…”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would have been aware of the high-profile hearings only a few years ago. The stories told at this hearing were riveting.

Did Angelina Jolie fear for her children enough to divorce Brad Pitt, even though she still loves him? Did she walk away so she could keep the children? While there is no way to be sure, the possibility is at least one logical conclusion to an otherwise inexplicable situation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Child Protective services is a powerful government organization, so don’t they prevent horrendous abuse? Assemblyman Tim Donnelly the audit bill’s sponsor who helped organize the hearing says no in a scathing comment quoted by WND.

“It has become clear that CPS answers to no one, but this abuse of power cannot be tolerated. I’m hearing all kinds of stories about children being horribly abused, and CPS does not rescue the child from that imminent danger, which is why they have this immense power in the first place.”

According to the video above, while a criminal trial can take weeks or months, a parent can lose custody in a 20-minute court hearing, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. It isn’t just a California problem either. All states are impacted by the federal laws behind child protective services.

Angelina Jolie, as an activist, would be well aware of the situation. Brad Pitt was the one being called into question. If she backed up his story, she too could lose custody. Could Angelina Jolie have felt her only option was to echo the outrage of the state officials toward the actions of Brad Pitt and file for divorce?

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are financially capable of fighting the state in court, it is often not easy even with massive resources, and children can be taken suddenly and without trial or hearing. Was Angelina Jolie only protecting their children?

While Ann Broussard, a spokesperson for Orange County Child Protective Services told WND she could not comment on any specific cases, she did explain that certain types of agencies are forced or mandated to report certain circumstances to child protective services.

“We regularly bring the police. Sometimes police call us. The term is exigent. If there is an imminent danger to the child we do have the legal right if it is deemed. There would be a social worker on site; they would consult with their supervisors and the authorities. Often we are called by a hospital. They are mandated reporters. So is a school district.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also decided to have their custody case heard by a private judge, rather than the public courts. This too could be to protect the children from the state legal system, and some hasty 20-minute decision that can’t be taken back.

Whether Angelina Jolie’s decision to divorce Brad Pitt was influenced by child protective services or not, many people have been negatively impacted by CAPTA according to WND.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: Pax And Maddox’s International Adoption Problems

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Reportedly Reignites After Vivienne Pitt Was Injured

Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton, And Angelina Jolie’s ‘Extraordinary’ UN Work

Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Betrayed’ By Angelina Jolie, Comforted By Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt Is Cranking Out ‘War Machine’ And Getting Over Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Fight Over Child Safety And It All Makes Sense [Opinion]

Angelina Jolie The ‘Most Hated Person In Hollywood’ Following Brad Pitt Split?

Brad Pitt Overnight Visit With Kids Implies Angelina Jolie Divorce, Custody Battle Is Over?

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: Once ‘Head Over Heels’ In Love, Will They Reunite Again?

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Regrets How She Handled Brad Pitt Divorce: Could They Get Back Together?

Could Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie really divorce to protect their children from child protective services?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]