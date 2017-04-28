Step Aside Nancy Pelosi, This Berniecrat Wants Your Seat [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dawn Papple and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

While I’m sure House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has gotten quite comfortable in the seat representing California’s 12th congressional district, her reign may be coming to an end. Some Bernie Sanders’ supporters in San Francisco are planning to unseat Nancy Pelosi by running a Berniecrat in a runoff election against the House Minority Leader.

The Berniecrat who should be making Pelosi fidget in her House seat is San Francisco attorney Stephen R. Jaffe. Jaffe is a lifelong Democrat and a San Francisco employment attorney. He was a volunteer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. He is also the new president of South Beach District 6 Democratic Club of San Francisco.

“I was a pretty hard-core Bernie supporter,” Jaffe reportedly told the Los Angeles Times.

Jaffe donated to Sanders’ campaign and volunteered during the now-historic Nevada caucuses. He and another lawyer where the attorneys who filed for an injunction during the California primary. The injunction asked for “re-votes” and an extension of the voter registration deadline. Some may remember the chaos heading into the California primaries over the cross-over ballots and confusing instructions. Ultimately, the federal judge denied the injunction and stated, “The citizens of California are smart enough to know what their rights are.”

Jaffe said that Sanders’ loss inspired him to run for the House seat. Jaffe supports single-payer healthcare and strongly opposes so-called “dark money” in politics. Pelosi hasn’t actually ever had to face a serious challenger and is the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. Another Berniecrat ran against Pelosi in November and received an impressive 19 percent of the vote, but he ran as a no-party-preference candidate, according to Los Angeles Times.

“I know that Ms. Pelosi’s strategy has been to essentially ignore anyone who has challenged her, but I anticipate she’ll have a more difficult time doing that with my candidacy,” Jaffe explained. Jaffe believes that San Francisco’s progressives can propel him into a runoff with Pelosi and that he would maintain a realistic chance of winning the opportunity to represent most of San Francisco in Washington.

UN. REAL. Nancy Pelosi secured Democrats the House Minority status for years to come. Now Berners want her seat? #Ingrates #EverythingIsFine https://t.co/qZ0uwgVfas — Peter Douche (@AngryBerner) April 27, 2017

@Jaffe4Congress might have the fastest-growing Twitter account of the past 24 hours after announcing his bid to unseat Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/2tpNDxatUD — Polly Tickal (@PollyTickal) April 28, 2017

Since Jaffe announced he was willing to run against Nancy Pelosi, as a Berniecrat, he seen a steady influx of donations and social media follows.

Your recurring donations are very much appreciated – together for the long haul! pic.twitter.com/0Axzmc1axG — Stephen R. Jaffe (@Jaffe4Congress) April 27, 2017

Jaffe addressed the San Francisco Democratic Party (DCCC) members, speaking in favor of campaign finance transparency. Jaffe supported a transparency resolution that aimed to help regulate campaign finance. He said it would almost wipe out the so-called “dark money.” Wednesday night, the resolution was passed unanimously by the DCCC members, Jaffe said on Facebook.

“It will now be more difficult for corporations to hide and launder money they spend to influence elections and ballot propositions.”

Pelosi’s seat must have become more uncomfortable since Bernie Sanders called progressive activists into action. Reportedly, just like San Francisco’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the electorate is done waiting for single-payer health care. Voters in San Francisco want Democratic leaders like Pelosi and Feinstein to fight for legislation like Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-All instead of focusing energy on fixing the Affordable Care Act.

With Support Surging, Progressives Push Pelosi on Single-Payer – Common Dreams https://t.co/RRRwGi25Ue pic.twitter.com/zfkHdAzQlQ — Medicare Consumer (@MedicareConsume) April 28, 2017

Pelosi is in hot water with her electorate already, because Michigan’s Rep. John Conyers’ HR 676, also known as the Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act, has 104 co-sponsors in Congress, but Pelosi is not on the list of co-sponsors supporting the legislation.

Pelosi says that she likes the idea of single payer, but ridiculed Sanders’ mention of it during the primary election season last year.

“He’s talking about a single-payer, and that’s not going to happen. I mean, does anybody in this room think that we’re going to be discussing a single-payer?” Pelosi questioned, according to The Hill. “I’ve been for single-payer for 30 years, and it is a very popular idea in our country. But we have made a decision about where we’re going on healthcare.”

That’s not to say Pelosi was a Berniecrat’s worst nightmare. She’s no DWS and Pelosi did call Sanders a “positive force in the Democratic Party,” according to The Hill. She’s even said that Sanders’ supporters had a legitimate complaint about how the DNC treated Sanders.

It’s just that Pelosi spent the past year demonstrating how tone deaf she is to the kind of changes her constituents want. In December, after the Democrats lost the White House, because they chose the wrong candidate to face off against Donald Trump, Pelosi stated that she doesn’t think Democratic voters actually want a new direction.

Here’s some breaking news about the people House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is sworn to represent: A new direction is exactly what they want.

Nancy Pelosi better start listening to her constituents, because if she won’t, Stephen Jaffe will.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]