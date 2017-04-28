Illegal Alien Allowed To Stay Under Obama Policy Has Murdered A Woman [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dave Gibson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Remember Willie Horton?

In the 1980s, Horton was furloughed for the weekend from a Massachusetts prison. While free, the convicted killer, brutalized a couple, stabbing the man and raping his fiancé multiple times.

Then-presidential candidate Al Gore exposed the furlough fiasco in a 1988 debate with Michael Dukakis, who was governor of Massachusetts at the time of Horton’s release. Dukakis did not create the furlough program, but was nevertheless tainted by the incident which proved disastrous in the general election against George H.W. Bush.

However, the unspeakable act Irwin Gomez-Colon, an illegal alien from Honduras, reportedly committed in Louisiana, and his presence in this country are the direct responsibilities of policies instituted by former President Barack H. Obama.

On April 25, Gomez-Colon was arrested in Jefferson Parish for the brutal murder of 31-year-old Nancy Yahaira Gonzalez Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was raped, strangled and stabbed more than 20 times, according to police.

The murder scene was horrific. Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies kicked in the door to her Terrytown apartment, and found her 4-year-old son beside his mother’s body, sitting in a pool of blood, reported NOLA.com.

The Times-Picayune spoke to the apartment complex’s manager, who described the gut-wrenching scene.

“Sophia Sanchez, the apartment complex’s property manager, said she had been looking for Gonzalez to ask about her rent payment Monday. She said she asked a neighbor to knock on Gonzalez’s door, and when the neighbor did, Gonzalez’s son pulled back the blinds, giving the neighbor a view of Gonzalez’s body on the living room floor.”

Gomez-Colon has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Jefferson Parish Jail on $500,000 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10, and more charges could be filed against the illegal alien.

Now, how does this crime relate to Obama and his immigration policies?

In April 2015, Gomez-Colon was arrested in New Orleans and charged with several violent offenses, including first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. In this case, the district attorney’s office chose not to prosecute and dropped the charges.

WWL-TV investigated the Honduran national’s history in this country and reported that there were at least two prior opportunities to deport Gomez-Colon, and ICE chose not to do so.

“Before the violent charges, Gomez-Colon was detained in Texas for being in the country illegally. A representative with ICE said that case was administratively dismissed. “Gomez-Colon was a known illegal immigrant but the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have no record of any detainer request from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The sheriff’s office looked in the inmate record keeping system and in the inmate folder. ICE said they cannot dispute what the sheriff’s office says and they won’t contradict it either. “Here’s why: in 2015, the policy for ICE was for the agency to send a detainer request after a conviction, not after an arrest. Gomez-Colon was never convicted of those charges in 2015.”

In 2012, President Obama ordered ICE to no longer detain nor seek to deport illegal aliens charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Among the conditions under which ICE agents were then permitted to issue a detainer, one was only if “the individual has three or more prior misdemeanor convictions.”

The memo was signed by then ICE director John Morton, and as customary with the Obama administration, was quietly released on a Friday evening, a common practice among politicians attempting to escape public outrage.

Obama’s policy made illegal aliens eligible for deportation proceedings under the following conditions:

the alien has previously been convicted of or charged with a felony;

the alien has three or more prior misdemeanor convictions;

the alien has a prior misdemeanor conviction or has been charged with a misdemeanor offense that involves violence, threats, or assault, sexual abuse, or exploitation;

driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance;

unlawful flight from the scene of an accident;

unlawful possession or use of a firearm or other deadly weapon;

the distribution or trafficking of a controlled substance, or

other significant threat to public safety;

the alien has been convicted of unlawful entry or has illegally reentered the U.S. after a previous removal or return;

the alien has an outstanding order of removal;

the alien has been found by an immigration officer or an immigration judge to have knowingly committed fraud;

the alien otherwise poses a significant risk to national security, border security, or public safety.

Furthermore, ICE agents were no longer allowed to take illegal aliens into custody based solely on their illegal status inside this country, an additional crime had to be first committed.

The so-called “Morton memo” also included a paragraph reminding ICE agents about Obama’s policy of “prosecutorial discretion.”

“This guidance identifies those removable aliens in the federal, state, local, and tribal criminal justice systems for whom a detainer may be considered. It does not require a detainer in each case and all ICE officers, agents, and attorneys should continue to evaluate the merits of each case based on the June 2011 memorandum entitled Exercising Prosecutorial Discretion Consistent with the Civil Immigration Enforcement Priorities of the Agency for the Apprehension, Detention, and Removal of Aliens and other applicable agency policies.”

Obviously, Obama did not personally commit the incredibly heinous murder, but he did, through his policies, enable the man accused of doing so to gain access to the victim.

[Featured Image by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office]