Rams Draft: Five Players To Avoid In Second Round At No. 37 In 2017 NFL Draft [Opinion]

This Rams draft did not feature a first round pick. Therefore, the Los Angeles Rams spectated the first day of the 2017 NFL Draft.

L.A. watched as teams traded in and out of Day One of the draft. They saw teams reach for quarterbacks and offensive players, while many good defensive prospects slid in the draft.

Now, the Rams will finally have an opportunity to make a selection with the No. 37 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Who should the Rams Draft in the second round? They have many options, but there are a few names that the Rams should avoid in the second round. Here are five players L.A. should avoid at No. 37 overall since the first round already concluded.



At one point, Florida corner Teez Tabor called himself the best corner in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, he is available heading into Day Two. The Rams have a need at corner as Trumaine Johnson is their only good starter. Johnson can hit free agency or receive the franchise designation again after this season, so the Rams need long-term insurance.

However, it should not be Tabor. He underwhelmed at the NFL Combine and Pro Day due to his 4.62 40-yard dash. Tabor did not make up any impressions with his mediocre bench press and jump numbers. He was a productive corner in college, but Tabor does not have the strength or speed teams want in a modern NFL corner. Tabor also gambles a lot, which is difficult in the NFL when you are not super athletic. The Rams are better off exploring other options at corner in the second round. This class is filled with great corners.

In his last two seasons at Alabama, edge rusher Tim Williams put up at least nine sacks during both years. Williams could help the Rams find their hybrid 3-4 edge rusher. He played in the scheme at Alabama and he clearly knows how to rush the quarterback.

Nonetheless, Williams has off-field concerns. In 2016, he was arrested for carrying a gun without a permit. Williams also admitted to failing drug tests in schools. Combine this with his numbers on a stacked Alabama defense, and there are questions about his projections in the NFL. Questions about his football IQ also surfaced during the pre-draft process. Thus, Williams is too much of a gamble for the Rams at No. 37 overall.

Curtis Samuel registered 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns from scrimmage for Ohio St. last season. He did this as a rusher and receiver. Samuel also has some value in the return game. Further, the athlete impressed people with his 4.31 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Does that sound familiar to any player already on the Rams? Samuel’s pro projects sound a lot like Tavon Austin. L.A. invested a first round pick in Austin a few seasons ago. They also gave him a fat extension before last season. Austin has yet to live up to that bill, but it is unlikely that the Rams would invest a high pick into another undersized speedster. Samuel will probably be better than Austin, but the Rams should not take that risk in the second round. They need a big-body receiver for their offense, so they should pass on Samuel.

Although Jourdan Lewis is not the fastest or biggest corner in this draft, he is still one of the best players at his position. He is a physical and productive corner who finished his Michigan career with six interceptions.

Again, the Rams have a need at corner. They should not insert Lewis as the solution. Forget the depth at corner that this draft class offers. Lewis’ tumble in the draft is largely associated with off-field concerns. Just a little over a month ago, Lewis was facing domestic violence charges. It does not matter if they are true or not. The Rams are better off avoiding the public relations issues with so many other corners still on the board. They are trying to win fans in L.A. but they will not do that by selecting Lewis in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Keeping it on the defensive side of the ball, the Rams need a true nose tackle as they transition to a 3-4 defense. Michael Brockers is more of a one-technique nose tackle so he could be relieved with a big body nose on run downs. Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson should not be that nose tackle in the second round.

Johnson had been mocked in the first to fourth rounds by various draft experts, after registering 7.5 sacks last season. He gained more pre-draft hype after impressing at the Senior Bowl. However, he did not add to that hype at the Combine. Johnson tested poorly in Indianapolis. Now, there are questions about his weight, consistency, scheme-fit and athleticism in the NFL. Los Angeles should easily cross Johnson off their board on Day Two of the draft. They are probably better off addressing the offense in the second round, anyways.

Finally, the Rams will make their second round pick official tomorrow. They should eliminate Tim Williams, Jaleel Johnson, Curtis Samuel, Jourdan Lewis, and Teez Tabor from their 2017 NFL Draft board.

Who will the Los Angeles Rams end up selecting at No. 37? Find out when the Day Two of the draft begins at 7 p.m. EST.

