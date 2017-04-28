Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Tweets, The Promises, The Golf [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rebeccah Dean and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Saturday marks Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and what a ride it’s been. So far, Donald Trump has arguably divided the nation more than any other president in history, with major protests on one side and die-hard supporters on the other.

According to the latest survey by CNN/ORG, President Trump’s approval rating currently stands at 44 percent, with 54 percent stating they disapprove of how he’s running the country. These numbers mean Trump has the lowest ratings of any U.S. president at the 100-day mark since modern polling began in the Eisenhower administration.

Here is a list of some of what Trump has gotten up to in his first 100 days.

Twitter tantrums

Donald Trump twittered up a storm in his first 100 days, although this came as no surprise since he was already well-known for many a tweeted tirade. But a tweet made by a business tycoon or a presidential candidate is still different than one made by the president of the United States.

In his first 100 days, Donald Trump picked a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger over Celebrity Apprentice ratings, he ranted at the media with many accusations of “FAKE NEWS,” and goaded Iran.

Still, perhaps the most surreal and talked about tweet of the president’s first 100 days was this one.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

This claim, which was made without offering any evidence, utterly baffled lawmakers. On CNN, a former Republican presidential hopeful talked about Trump’s wiretap allegations.

“…(Trump’s) hurting himself, because he’s now the president and it doesn’t matter whether he blames Barack Obama or not. People don’t care about Barack Obama anymore. They care about one person. They care about the president, and he’s the president.”

If you build it, they will pay

Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall promise was one of the cornerstones of his presidential campaign. “We’re going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it,” said Republican presidential candidate Trump, his supporters chanting “Build the wall” at his campaign rallies. Trump signed an executive order to build the wall a few short days after taking office, one of his first acts as president.

Mexico’s answer when asked to cough up the dough? Um, I don’t think so. Trump decision? Make 18 billion dollars’ worth of immediate budget cuts by slashing funding to the arts, medical research, infrastructure, and so on.

However, the Democrats are far from pleased with the president’s proposed budget cuts. In fact, the budget vote in the Senate might lead to a government shutdown.

From Russia, with love

Ah, yes, Trump and Russia. For a while, it seemed like even the White House dog might be in collusion with Russia, that is if there was one. The list of members in Trump’s cabinet with ties to Russia is indeed a long one. These include former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, former campaign chairman manager Paul Manafort, as well as several other former advisers. And, of course, the POTUS himself has many business ties to the country.

At first, Putin appeared to be Trump’s BFF, but things seem to have cooled between the two world leaders following the chemical attack in Syria.

But the alleged ties are far from forgotten: The House Intelligence Committee continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The committee is investigating claims that Russia ran a disinformation campaign to boost Trump as well as allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

On Wednesday night, AOL reported that the committee has agreed on a witness list in the investigation which includes between 36 to 48 people. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page are among the witnesses. Democratic Rep. Danny Heck said the following about the investigation.

“We are now having made available to us documents that were not heretofore available to us before.”

Only time will tell what this ultimately means for the Trump administration.

Health and travel

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to enact a “Muslim ban” and immediately repeal and replace Obamacare with something “much better.” However, in his first 100 days, Trump learned keeping such promises is a bit trickier than he expected.

The president’s travel ban, which was proposed for six Muslim-majority countries, has already been knocked down twice in the courts for being unconstitutional due to discrimination on the grounds of religious belief.

Watch The Simpsons take on Trump’s first 100 days in office – video https://t.co/MA7tj5RRjx — The Guardian (@guardian) April 27, 2017

Republicans couldn’t get the votes needed to pass their controversial healthcare bill the first time around. They still scrambled to get a vote together for an Obamacare repeal by Friday to “prove that Mr. Trump was making good on his promise to undo the sweeping health law within his first 100 days,” as stated in the New York Times. However, the GOP was not able to secure enough votes to meet their self-imposed deadline.

Supreme court

In his first 100 days, Trump did manage to nominate Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge, to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left vacant by the late Antonin Scalia. Although Democrats were vehemently opposed to the president’s nomination, Gorsuch was confirmed due to a rule change imposed in 2013 by the Republican-controlled Senate, which allows Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed by a single majority.

On April 10, Trump tweeted his congratulations.

Congratulations to Justice Neil Gorsuch on his elevation to the United States Supreme Court. A great day for America! #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/8KGFSk8BFj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2017

Fore!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during President Trump’s first 100 days, it’s that the man does love a good game of golf. In fact, the “Golfer-in-Chief” has played golf an estimated 14 times since taking office, always at Trump-branded courses.

The White House remains a bit touchy on the topic since Trump often criticized Obama for his golfing habits during his presidential campaign, even stating “I’m not going to have time to play golf” at a rally in Virginia last August.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Obama played golf a total of 333 days while in office, which means he averaged a game every 8.8 days during his presidency. So far, Trump’s golfing habit has an average of every 5.9 days. If this trend continues, we’re likely to see the POTUS teeing off plenty more in the future.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnick/AP Images]