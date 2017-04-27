Bethenny Frankel A Horrible Friend? Why ‘RHONY’ Star Should Have Put Ramona Singer First [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bethenny Frankel has admitted that she’s good at pushing people away, especially since she’s been so hurt in the past. Frankel grew up without a father role in her life, and she doesn’t have a relationship with her mother. Bethenny is known for having a cold personality, especially when it comes to her Real Housewives of New York co-stars. Many of her co-stars have called her cold, and they have all said that she’s tough to get close to. Bethenny and Ramona Singer have filmed the show together for years, so it was surprising when Singer recently had a dinner party and Bethenny didn’t go.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now opening up about why she didn’t go to the dinner party. And it sounds like the previous dinner where Ramona asked her about her softcore movie was enough for Frankel to skip the party. But was this the right decision? Should she have put their issues aside for one night to celebrate her friend and her Real Housewives of New York co-star? Yes, she probably should have.

On last night’s episode, Bethenny Frankel drove by Ramona’s house to pick up Carole Radziwill, who had been at the party. Rather than go in and say congratulations, Bethenny hid in the car and refused to go inside. As she explains in her blog post, she dodged a bullet.

“From what I could hear, I dodged a bullet by staying in the car during Ramona’s party. I was completely resolved in missing her 60th birthday party, because I don’t want to be around her, and special events should consist of people who you love and represent good energy around you,” Frankel revealed on her Bravo blog.

Frankel shared that she stayed away from Singer’s party because the two had argued just a few days prior, and Bethenny believes that Ramona’s dislike for Frankel goes deep.

“Clearly, Ramona has malicious feelings towards me, so I should not be present, nor do I have any space in my life for Ramona’s calculated negativity. I wish her health, happiness and prosperity as this significant birthday approaches, and I hope she finds everything she wants in life,” Bethenny Frankel pointed out on her Bravo blog.

Frankel is clearly still upset about what Ramona said about her daughter, Bryn. During last week’s episode, the ladies sat down for dinner, and Singer asked Bethenny about her softcore movie that had resurfaced. She asked Bethenny whether people had approached her daughter about it since Ramona had something similar happen to a friend. This was enough to make Bethenny walk out and ditch the party.

Should Bethenny Frankel have put her friend before herself? Probably. It’s a big birthday party, and Ramona herself even congratulated Bethenny with her November birthday, even though it was her own party. Sure, many will argue Frankel didn’t owe Ramona anything and that was why she stayed away. However, friends who go through ups and downs should often put their own needs aside for the sake of the friend. And despite dealing with a public divorce, Frankel could have sent flowers or just stopped by to acknowledge Ramona’s birthday.

“In my discussion with Carole, I am vowing to get strong and pull my personal life together. I have felt tortured and miserable, and I was ready to get off the ride, which required some strength,” Frankel pointed out on her Bravo blog.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel skipping the party? Do you think she should have done something nice for Singer since she was celebrating Frankel as well?

