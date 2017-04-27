Liberal Universities Welcome Murderers But Columnist Ann Coulter Is Banned [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dave Gibson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On Wednesday, the on-again, off-again speech of conservative pundit Ann Coulter at the University of California at Berkeley was canceled yet again, and it appears that this time it’s for good.

The announcement came from Coulter herself.

The Washington Post gave details of an email written by Coulter, who said she received this latest cancellation from the very group who invited her, the Young America’s Foundation.

“The university realized that the group ‘wasn’t serious and dropped ongoing negotiations over a room,’ she wrote. ‘Everyone who should be for free speech has turned tail and run.'”

The paper also printed a response from the Young America’s Foundation.

“Spencer Brown, a spokesman for the Young America’s Foundation, wrote in an email: ‘We did not capitulate to the Left or abandon Coulter. UC-Berkeley blocked every effort to provide a venue required to sponsor an educational event with Berkeley students. At no time was there ever a space or lecture time confirmed for Ann to speak.’ “He wrote that the event was intended to be a lecture, not a stroll to Sproul Plaza, and the university had six weeks to lock in a room but did not do so. ‘If we had a hall, or even a room, we would have proceeded.’ “… We didn’t run from anything. We stepped up and sued Berkeley and we paid for Ann to give a lecture, not just give a brief speech among violent protesters.”

Of course, Coulter’s appearance was supposed to be held today, but weeks ago, UC-Berkeley vice chancellors Scott Biddy and Stephen Sutton told the Berkeley College Republicans that campus police could not assure Coulter’s security.

University officials basically blocked Coulter’s appearance.

Though UC-Berkely is a public university and receives a great deal of federal money in the form of research grants and student assistance, they apparently feel that they can block someone’s Constitutional rights to speak simply because they disagree with the speaker’s opinion.

Rather laughably, UC-Berkely Chancellor Nicholas Dirksheld a press conference yesterday, in which he bragged about the school’s history of protecting “free speech.”

“As the home of the Free Speech Movement, we fully support the right and ability of our students to host speakers of their choice…We believe that exposing students to a diverse array of perspectives is an inherent and inseparable part of our educational mission,” the Daily Californian reported.

As we have seen in the past, liberal universities actually have a history of practicing hypocrisy when it comes to the rights of conservatives.

In September 2007, then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad accepted a speaking invitation from President Obama’s alma mater, Columbia University, and was amused by a student who said “Iranian women are now denied basic human rights and your government has imposed draconian punishments including execution on Iranian citizens who are homosexuals. Why are you doing those things?”

“We don’t have homosexuals, like in your country,” Ahmadinejad laughingly replied.

This was undoubtedly a reference to the fact that the government of Iran kills homosexuals, simply due to the fact that they are homosexual. In fact, since 1979, Iran has executed as many as 5,000 people for the “crime” of homosexuality, according to Amnesty International.

In 2005, the Iranian government hanged Mahmoud Asgari, 16 and Ayaz Marhoni, 18 for committing homosexual acts. The two teenagers were imprisoned for 14 months and each was given 228 lashes before a hangman’s noose was slipped around their necks.

In 2006, while speaking at Harvard University, then-Iranian President Mohammad Khatami defended his country’s practice of executing homosexuals, saying “Homosexuality is a crime in Islam and crimes are punishable. And the fact that a crime could be punished by execution is debatable,” as reported by the Harvard Crimson.

As an example of just how normally supportive the leadership at Harvard University is of gay rights, in 1995 they announced that they would no longer directly fund an on-campus ROTC program because at that time, homosexuals were not allowed to serve openly in the military.

Despite this stance, Harvard treated the murderous Khatami with great respect as he spoke at the university’s Kennedy School of Government.

However, when former Secretary of State, Gen. Colin Powell delivered Harvard’s commencement address in 1993, he was treated to a barrage of raucous jeers from rowdy demonstrators.

Student protesters turned out in huge numbers to make Powell feel as uncomfortable as possible. They booed and chanted while he spoke, they proudly held offensive signs, and released pink balloons in the face of the Vietnam War hero. Powell became the target of the harassment because he opposed allowing homosexuals to serve in the military.

The school’s faculty and staff did nothing to stop this, and many could be seen chuckling at their guest’s inhospitable treatment. In fact, in a show of disrespect, many turned their backs to Gen. Powell as he took the stage, reported the New York Times.

Isn’t it curious that a man who spent most of his adult life serving the United States is treated so shabbily by the same group who in turn warmly welcomes a murderer?

It would seem that liberal university professors hold conservative commentators in lower regard that they do murderers, and they do so on our dime.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]