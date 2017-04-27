Thomas Gibson Nemesis Virgil Williams To Leave Criminal Minds: #NoHotchNoWatch Delighted [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson and Virgil Williams had a small but now famous confrontation while filming the second episode of Criminal Minds Season 12. The incident was highly publicized and resulted in Gibson’s termination, but now it is Williams’ turn to depart.

Thomas Gibson allegedly kicked Virgil Williams in the shin, and though the story has evolved as more was revealed, that first impression was damaging and divisive. It divided Criminal Minds from a large and now alienated fan group loyal to Gibson. Even Virgil’s version of the story was not nearly as sensational as the original report, but it’s all history now.

Today Thomas Gibson’s foe and #NoHotchNoWatch nemesis Virgil Williams announced he would be leaving Criminal Minds prior to the start of Season 13. Many may be sad to see the Criminal Minds writer and co-executive producer leave, others may be neutral, but #NoHotchNoWatch is overjoyed with the development.

Virgil Williams shared a rather triumphant reason for his departure from Criminal Minds. It seems the film Mudbound made a huge impression at the Sundance Film Festival according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The Mudbound screenplay was written by Virgil Williams and director Dee Rees and based on a book by Hillary Jordan. The Mudbound movie, starring Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, and Mary J. Blige, has been sold to Netflix for $12.5 million according to The Chicago Sun-Times. Though there is no word on what Williams’ share of this tidy sum might be, it must be quite a bit, because Virgil just quit his day job.

Thomas Gibson sort of made Virgil Williams famous, or infamous depending on the point of view, when the two exchanged words over a single line in a Criminal Minds script. The men were angry.

Thomas Gibson walked away. The Criminal Minds writer stormed past him and somehow Thomas Gibson and Virgil Williams bumped into each other according to People.

As Virgil Williams walked past, Thomas Gibson’s foot hit Williams’ shin. There was a huge scandal over what amounted to intent according to this from the Inquisitr.

Did Thomas Gibson intend to kick Virgil Williams on the set of Criminal Minds, or was it just an accident in the collision? That is really the only question, and in the end, only Gibson knows for sure what he intended.

Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch have made no secret of their contempt for Virgil Williams. They created the hashtag #FireVirgilWilliams months ago. The group will no doubt take their victories any way they can, and they definitely see Virgil’s good fortune as good news for them too.

Perhaps Virgil Williams’ departure will make room for Thomas Gibson’s return. #NoHotchNoWatch is cheerful about the situation and apparently so is Williams according to this quote on Criminal Minds Fans.

“Yes, I’m leaving the show. Was fortunate enough to have a film sell at the Sundance film Festival, so to pursue other opportunities I had to turn down a very generous offer to return to CM.”

Thomas Gibson fans at NoHotchNoWatch are spreading the word that Virgil Williams, who has been a co-executive producer and writer for the show since Season 7, is no longer part of the Criminal Minds team.

Virgil Williams wrote three episodes each season for Criminal Minds Season 7 to 12. In Season 12, Virgil wrote the “Sick Day” episode, “Profiling 202” and “Assistance is Futile.”

Thomas Gibson was in every single episode of Criminal Minds from Season 1 to Season 12 Episode 2. He is a beloved veteran actor and as team leader, Gibson’s character Hotch was central to the plot of the show.

Virgil Williams is leaving Criminal Minds under fortuitous circumstances, and Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch could not be happier.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]