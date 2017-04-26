Why Gretchen Rossi Should Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Gretchen Rossi was a big part of The Real Housewives of Orange County a few years ago, as she was one of the stars of the show who had no problem sharing her opinion. Vicki was also one of the wives of the show who could stand up to Vicki Gunvalson. Viewers were split between Vicki and Rossi, as they stood their grounds with their arguments. Gretchen often called Vicki out for her hypocritical comments, as Gunvalson had slammed Rossi for filming the show with a cancer-sick partner. So when Vicki filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County with Brooks Ayers, Gretchen fought back. And her outspoken personality should give her a spot on the upcoming season of the show.

According to a new Instagram post, Gretchen Rossi is now revealing that she’s still staying in touch with her Real Housewives of Orange County fans, and many of them would love to see her come back on the show. However, if Rossi does come back on the show, fans should expect a different Rossi than they are used to. For one, she’s working hard on her business, and she may use the show to promote her new business ventures. And second, she has actually made up with Gunvalson, and they have become good friends.

“No matter where you are in life, celebrate it! It’s either a product of your growth or a place that will help you grow. Cheers to today! #GetGlamwithGretchenontheinside,” Gretchen Rossi has revealed on one of her Instagram posts while sharing some life wisdom and some business inspiration.

When Rossi was on the show before, she would also have issues with Tamra. At that point in time, Tamra and Vicki were actually friends, but after Tamra learned that Vicki was spreading rumors about Eddie Judge possibly being gay, their friendship came to a sudden end. And if Gretchen Rossi returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County, she could defend Vicki against Tamra, which would balance the cast a bit. Right now, Shannon Beador, Tamra, and Meghan King Edmonds are on one side, and Vicki stands with Kelly Dodd. Another reason why Gretchen should return is her blog. She often opens up about her feelings, sharing another perspective on the drama.

“I have to say that this episode really took me for quite the emotional spin. And I have to say I feel very naïve, taken advantage of, and played. This episode was very hard to watch and sincerely hurt my heart,” Gretchen Rossi wrote on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County before she was fired from the show a few years ago, revealing that she had some issues with Tamra Judge before leaving the show.

“I gotta give it to Tamra though; this girl can sell ice to Eskimos. She has this ability to truly make you believe everything she tells you or texts you and then she can turn around and say or do the complete opposite on camera. I just wish she would have been honest with me from the get go about this whole Alexis issue because now it feels like she was lying to us both. She was telling me one thing, all the while telling Alexis the complete opposite. I was played like a fiddle by Tamra on this one,” she continued on her blog from years ago.

Bravo has yet to announce when The Real Housewives of Orange County returns, but many people are hoping that Gretchen Rossi returns to the cast. While she has been open to the opportunity, she has never confirmed anything.

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images]