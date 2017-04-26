The following article is entirely the opinion of Stacey Cole and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner has made new powerful enemies – so powerful that they could easily turn her life into a mess. Jenner is publicly going after talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, is playing with fire. The high-profile member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has found a scapegoat in Ellen DeGeneres, blaming the daytime talk show host for her shredded public image.

Caitlyn Jenner blames Ellen for her unpopularity in the LGBTQ community https://t.co/jIY4s4c7OG pic.twitter.com/VfU3P1b2vZ – LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) April 16, 2017

At the same time, Caitlyn Jenner took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump, whom she had strongly supported during his presidential election journey to the Oval Office, for “messing” with the LGBTQIA+ community.

It’s been exactly two years since Caitlyn Jenner revealed her identity as a trans woman in April 2015, and those 24 months have been rather tough for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former Olympic champ.

In assessing Caitlyn Jenner’s two-year evolution like a mechanic might look under a car’s hood, there has been more negative than positive circulating around Jenner’s public image. And she’s well aware of that.

In fact, Caitlyn Jenner, 67-years-old, thinks she knows whom to blame for her poor standing with the LGBTQIA+ community: Ellen DeGeneres. An excerpt of Jenner’s upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, shows that Jenner is throwing down the gauntlet to DeGeneres, according to Salon.

There is nothing more freeing than being true to yourself #SecretsofMyLife pic.twitter.com/dLgzOtqmFn – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 20, 2017

In her memoir, Caitlyn Jenner openly blames Elle DeGeneres – who herself is a prominent LGBTQIA+ figure – for the lack of enthusiasm for Jenner among LGBTQIA+ fans.

But what Caitlyn Jenner fails to realize is that she herself might be responsible for her own tattered public image. Jenner has been at the center of multiple controversies over the past 24 months, and chief among them was her support for Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

In her forthcoming memoir, Caitlyn Jenner, who came on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months after revealing her identity as a transwoman in 2015, claims DeGeneres “took what I said out of context” to make the interview “go viral.”

During her controversial sit down with Ellen DeGeneres, Caitlyn Jenner infamously said that she was a “traditionalist” and showed her reluctance to support marriage equality.

Caitlyn Jenner says she’s “100%” behind gay marriage after the Ellen DeGeneres controversy.https://t.co/LUnpWDtNCK pic.twitter.com/ItWuaaYl79 – Digital Spy (@digitalspy) April 21, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner, who now writes in her new memoir that she has come to realize the importance of marriage, has become a pariah in the LGBTQIA+ community due to her involvement in politics.

One can argue that it was Caitlyn Jenner’s support of the Republican Party and Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign that is responsible for her unpopularity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Caitlyn Jenner proclaimed her support for Donald Trump back when she told the Stat magazine that the real estate mogul was “very much for women” and “behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue.”

But a lot has happened since then, and Caitlyn Jenner has come to realize that Donald Trump may not be that much “behind the LGBT community” as she used to believe.

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner gave an interview to Diane Sawyer, the very interviewer to whom she revealed her identity as a transwoman back in April 2015, and issued a warning to the Republican Party and Donald Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

Caitlyn Jenner told 20/20’s Diane Sawyer she’s at peace with herself and disillusioned with Donald Trump. https://t.co/3u3AR6p7d0 pic.twitter.com/ROLJsKyo56 – The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) April 22, 2017

When asked by Sawyer during Friday’s 20/20 interview if she still supports Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner said she would “come after” the U.S. President if he messes with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The deal breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

Donald Trump – in his usual manner, via Twitter – has yet to respond to Caitlyn Jenner’s criticism, but the reality star has seemingly made two powerful enemies in the past few days: Trump and Ellen DeGeneres.

