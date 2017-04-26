Hype: Is Global Warming The News Aids ‘Epidemic?’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dave Gibson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Just as AIDS was the first politicized disease, the global warming movement is the first time the weather has been politicized.

Both have often been advertised as catastrophic events which will spell the end of civilization as we know it. However, in reality it is only the left trying to frighten us into furthering their agenda. By attempting to ‘mainstream’ AIDS, they tried to cater to homosexuals, who tend to vote Democrat, and by convincing us that we can somehow ‘save the planet’ by using less energy, they hope to thwart development and eventually destroy capitalism.

During the 1980’s and ’90s, Americans were bombarded by the liberal media with images of emaciated men dying of AIDS. The term ‘AIDS epidemic’ became a constant phrase in the American lexicon. Despite all of the fear mongering, AIDS remains a very low threat to the health of the vast majority of Americans. It is still almost exclusively a disease of homosexuals who engage in risky behavior and IV drug users.

In 2016, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that roughly 13,000 Americans died of AIDS that year. Also, between 1985-2013 “nearly 675,000 people with AIDS in the United States have died,” reports the CDC.

While that latter number seems large, and it does not lessen the tragedy for those who have lost loved ones from it, the number becomes much less impressive when you consider that there were 614,348 U.S. deaths due to cancer, in 2014 alone.

The CDC announced the top 10 causes of death in 2014.

Heart Disease: 614,348

Cancer: 591,699

Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 147,101

Accidents (unintentional injuries): 136,053

Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 133,103

Alzheimer’s disease: 93,541

Diabetes: 76,488

Influenza and pneumonia: 55,227

Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis: 48,146

Intentional self-harm (suicide): 42,773

You will notice that AIDS did not make the list, though the Flu and Nephrosis (kidney disease) did. Unfortunately the future victims of those conditions will never benefit from charity concerts nor will Tom Hanks ever star in a movie about a flu victim. Has anyone ever seen a Nephrosis ribbon?

We now have World AIDS Day, AIDS concerts, the still-growing AIDS Quilt, and multitudes of organizations all devoted to AIDS. In 1994, Bill Clinton even signed into law a bill which created National HIV Testing Day. In May 2007, President Bush pledged another $30 billion in AIDS relief. AIDS has truly become an industry unto itself.

For two decades, thousands of scientists have competed for funds from countless foundations and government grants for AIDS research, resulting in billions of dollars in research projects. However, AIDS is now being replaced by global warming as the top focus for scientific research. The most likely research to be funded today is for studies into the phenomena of global warming, especially if that research seeks to prove man’s ill effect on the climate.

Despite what Arnold Schwarzenegger may believe, “the science” is definitely not in on global warming. The fact is, the earth goes through warming and cooling cycles. Both of these occur naturally and have been doing so since the planet has existed. The fact that we have only been keeping accurate weather data for about the last 120 years should be the first clue to any rational person that predicting these cycles is likely to be impossible. Beyond that, we know that ice ages have occurred in the planet’s history and in order for those to end, a warming cycle must take place.

The most recent notable climate change was a period known as the Little Ice Age. While scientists disagree on the exact dates of this period, it is generally believed to have begun in the 14th century and ended in the mid-nineteenth century.

Scientists do agree that beginning around 1850, glacial length worldwide began a dramatic and steady retreat. In fact, the loss of glacial ice that is occurring today which has become such a cause celebre, actually began nearly 160 years ago and ten years before the first internal combustion engine went into production. That fact as well as the Little Ice Age itself was curiously omitted from Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth.

To say definitively that the cause for global warming can be blamed upon the habits of consumers is pure speculation at this point.

In fact, the founder of the Weather Channel, John Coleman has called it “the greatest scam in history,” and penned a scathing article on the matter for KUSI News in 2009.

… As the science now stands, the global warming alarmist scientists say the climate is sensitive to a “radiative forcing” effect from atmospheric carbon dioxide which greatly magnifies its greenhouse effect on atmospheric warming. The only proof they can provide of this complex hypothesis is by running it in climate computer models. By starting the models in about 1980 they showed how the continuing increase in CO2 was step with a steady increase in average global temperatures in the 1980s and 1990’s and claim cause and effect. But, in fact, those last two decades of the 20th century were at the peak of a strong 24 year solar cycle, and the temperature increases actually may have been a result of the solar cycle together with related warm cycle ocean current patterns during that period. That warming ended in 1998 and global temperatures (as measured by satellites) leveled off. Starting in 2002, computer models and reality have dramatically parted company. The models predicted temperatures and carbon dioxide would continue to rise in lock step, but in fact while the CO2 continues to rise, temperatures are in decline. Now global temperatures are in such a nose dive there is wide spread talk from climatologists about an impending ice age. In any case, the UN’s computer model “proof” has gone up in a poof. Nonetheless, today we have the continued claim that carbon dioxide is the culprit of an uncontrollable, runaway man-made global warming. We are told that when we burn fossil fuels we are leaving a dastardly carbon footprint. And, we are told we must pay Al Gore or the environmentalists for this sinful footprint. Our governments on all levels are considering taxing the use of fossil fuels. The Federal Environmental Protection Agency is on the verge of naming CO2 as a pollutant and strictly regulating its use to protect our climate. The new President and the US Congress are on board. Many state governments are moving on the same course. We are already suffering from this CO2 silliness in many ways. Our energy policy has been strictly hobbled by the prohibiting of new refineries and of drilling for decades. We pay for the shortage this has created every time we buy gas. On top of that, the whole issue of corn based ethanol costs us millions of tax dollars in subsidies, which also has driven up food prices. All of this is a long way from over. Yet I am totally convinced there is no scientific basis for any of it. Global Warming: It is a hoax. It is bad science. It is high-jacking public policy. It is the greatest scam in history.

The left is always looking for an injustice to place squarely upon the shoulders of middle-class, conservative politicians and voters. In the case of AIDS, Republican politicians are demonized if they fail to confiscate more wealth from their mostly middle-class constituents to fund more AIDS research. While in the case of global warming, it is once again those same conservatives being demonized both for not raiding the treasury as well as for not forcing their constituents to use low-flow toilets and forcing people out of their cars and onto scooters.

As for global warming, the causes for the current cycle are very much in dispute and the positive effects of a warmer period such as longer growing seasons, less dependence on fossil fuels for heating and an expansion of crops grown in the Northern Hemisphere are never discussed.

In short, it may not be wise to listen to dire medical warnings from rock stars, nor to climate predictions from former Vice Presidents (especially ones with private jets).

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]