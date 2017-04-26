Thomas Gibson Fans At #NoHotchNoWatch: Could The Boycott Movement Broaden As Well As Grow? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson fans continue to boycott Criminal Minds each Wednesday night. The group holds what could only be called a massive Twitter party each Wednesday at 9 p.m. using the hashtag #NoHotchNoWatch. The protest party seems to get bigger each week.

Criminal Minds has been renewed for Season 13 despite plunging ratings. CBS and ABC have not backed down or made any moves to rehire Thomas Gibson though, perhaps, they could in the future.

Criminal Minds without Thomas Gibson has lost 22.79 percent of its viewers in the 18-49 age demographic and 17.15 percent of total viewers since Gibson was terminated, according to TV Series Finale. Still, the networks seem unmoved by the ratings or the #NoHotchNoWatch protests.

Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch have no intention of giving up either, though. Twitter protests will continue as long as Criminal Minds airs without Thomas Gibson.

While #NoHotchNoWatch vs. CBS and ABC could technically be considered a stalemate, it does seem to be an enjoyable standoff for the Thomas Gibson lovers who have found comradery and a sense of purpose in the movement.

The hashtag #NoHotchNoWatch isn’t just standing up for Thomas Gibson, they are taking a stand for fairness and justice. These fans feel their favorite actor was treated unfairly and his reputation attacked.

The #NoHotchNoWatch protests on Twitter are really fun, especially since former Criminal Minds fans do not enjoy the show anymore anyway. They are saying that Criminal Minds is now boring and sad to watch without Gibson as Hotch, so why not just hang out on Twitter instead of watching?

I can’t believe how CBS ruined a show I lived for. A family that could make the bad seem https://t.co/beuEGlT73U I hate CM. #NoHotchNoWatch — KERI (@keri2037) April 26, 2017

Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch are not the only ones getting fed up with the latest Criminal Minds plots. Even TV Fanatic is less than fanatical about the recent story arc. In a recent review, it’s pretty clear even professional review writers are losing interest.

“Look, we get it. Prison is bad for the innocent, and especially for a sensitive soul such as Reid. So put a stake in this storyline already.”

One Thomas Gibson fan has suggested broadening the boycott to include all CBS and ABC shows since lost ratings on Criminal Minds don’t seem to be getting enough network attention.

Don’t approve of how ABC & CBS treat their employees and the viewers so boycotting both. #MoreThanHotch #NoHotchNoWatch — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) April 24, 2017

Could #NoHotchNoWatch boycott both ABC and CBS rather than just Criminal Minds? While there is no official decision to do so, it has been mentioned, and of course, some individuals are already boycotting these networks, as Shaaron Phillips noted in the comment section of an Inquisitr article last week.

“If CBS doesn’t bring Thomas back for Season 13, CM will not last the season. A lot of Thomas Gibson fans have boycotted CBS, which I’m sure is having an impact on ratings for other shows. Until Thomas is re-hired and made whole, #NoHotchNoWatch continues…”

Would CBS and ABC take notice if Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch boycotted all their shows rather than just Criminal Minds? Are they even concerned that a growing percentage of former viewers are very dissatisfied?

Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch are starting to boycott CBS and ABC in an intensified effort to bring Hotch back to Criminal Minds.

