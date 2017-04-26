‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Is Dwight More Trustworthy Than Eugene? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead Season 8 does not yet have a premiere date. However, fans are busy talking about what could happen when the show returns to AMC. One character people are concerned about is Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). After the events of Season 7B, is Dwight (Austin Amelio) more trustworthy than Eugene?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you are not caught up on the television series.

When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors took Eugene from Alexandria, fans wondered what was going to happen to him. However, he received much better treatment than Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). When Negan first asked Eugene that fateful question, viewers were not too surprised with how he responded. After all, he was terrified.

However, Eugene seems to be getting a bit too comfortable on The Walking Dead. After the events of the Season 7 finale, has he actually switched sides? At this point, is Dwight more trustworthy than Eugene? According to Skybound‘s poll on Facebook, fans seem to think so. As of right now, nearly 9,000 voters trust Dwight. Only 1,500 of those polled think that Eugene will end up doing the right thing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eugene Porter doesn’t normally do what is right. He is concerned about his safety and how he can keep living. Co-executive producer Denise Huth explained this in an interview with Yahoo! TV.

“Again, living in this world and the reality of this world, Eugene’s a coward. He’s a self-proclaimed coward. He doesn’t want to be that afraid again. He tried to be brave, and in his mind, it backfired on him spectacularly. If he can get through, if he can get by and not be terrified, he feels like he’s doing OK.”

Huth also appeared on an episode of Talking Dead, in which she confirmed that Eugene has always been a coward, manipulator, and a liar.

“Kind of similar to Gregory [Xander Berkeley] in a way, in that he is a survivor. He’s just not a survivor in the way we’re used to seeing. He will lie. He will manipulate people. He will do what he has to do to keep himself safe. That’s what he’s done since the moment we met him.”

What the TWD co-executive producer said about Eugene is absolutely correct. When fans first met him, he lied about the importance of him getting to Washington, D.C. Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) risked their lives on a regular basis to protect Josh McDermitt’s character on The Walking Dead. For a long time, he wouldn’t lift a finger to help because he was so scared. Once the lie came out, there was no reason to protect him anymore. However, he remained a part of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group. At least, until Negan abducted him.

Even though Eugene is part of the Sanctuary now, he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards his old group.

“Well, I think it’s, again, No. 1 on his list is to keep himself alive. No. 2, I don’t think there’s any animosity towards [Rick’s] group. I don’t think he would just turn his back on his people. I think he’s a smart guy, and he’s very good at manipulating people. If there is a way for him to maneuver the situation where people don’t have to get hurt, but first and foremost he doesn’t have to get hurt, that is what he will try to do. Because that’s how he approaches everything.”

Right now, it is not clear what side Eugene is really on. However, Dwight has a reason to hate Negan, and that is because of what happened with Sherry (Christine Evangelista). At this point, many fans feel that Dwight is a lot more trustworthy than Eugene ever was.

What do you think? Is Dwight more trustworthy than Eugene on The Walking Dead? Does Josh McDermitt’s character have something great planned that will prove his loyalty to Rick’s group?

